Globe brings rewarding experiences to more communities

Amid lockdown restrictions and physical distancing protocols, Globe is ensuring that they get to extend their gratitude to all of their over 85 million customers, as they continue to create rewarding experiences this September, also dubbed as 917 month by the company.

917 is Globe’s original and iconic prefix celebrated every September 17 and throughout the whole month. For this year, festivities are specially lined up to cater to customers in making each day of the month a #GDayEveryday.

Among the many surprises are on-ground activities for customers in key cities across regions like the Good Jab Gift wherein fully-vaccinated customers can avail of a 50% discount on Go+99 & EZ99 promos upon presenting their vaccination cards at the 917 G Day booths. These booths are located in participating malls and public market areas in Metro Manila, Baguio, Tuguegarao, Cavite, Cebu, Zamboanga, and several other cities nationwide.

Meanwhile, in select areas in Northern Luzon and Boracay, customers who donate their Rewards points to any of Globe’s community partners through the New GlobeOne app can also avail of free tricycle or jeepney rides within their vicinity, simply by showing the app confirmation of their donation. Likewise, customers may also use their Rewards points to make purchases at select ECPay partner sari-sari stores in key cities nationwide.

Bianca Wong, Head of Globe’s Feel Valued Tribe shared, “Through these on-ground activities, we hope to bring joy to our customers and reward their loyalty in a way that will also enable them in their daily lives.”

These G Day on-ground activities were rolled out earlier in the month, running throughout 65 cities nationwide from September 1 to 26 while the use of Rewards points as cash in select ECPay partner Sari-Sari Stores will be available all year round.

Globe strongly supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly UN SDG No. 9 for Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure. It is also committed to upholding the United Nations Global Compact principles and contributing to 10 UN SDGs.