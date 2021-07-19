Globe Business backs Supply Chain and Healthcare MSMEs in Visayas, Mindanao

As supply chain and healthcare industries in Visayas and Mindanao pivot their businesses from the effects of the pandemic, Globe Business backs up MSMEs in these regions with digital solutions, providing customers safer, reliable and more convenient ways to move their goods and care for their health.

Driving value and growth in the supply chain sector

Globe Business’ M2M Fleet Management System allows for robust collaboration between businesses, suppliers and distributors, by enabling businesses to conveniently monitor deliveries and cargo status and locations in real time, simply thru a laptop or mobile phone. This easy tracking helps both sellers and buyers feel secure and know their packages are being reliably routed.

“Companies that gain complete control over their fleets will cut down late deliveries, and spoilage, and protect their shipment against theft, tampering and accidents, and subsequently drive more value and growth for their business,” said Michiko Castaneda, Industry Marketing Head for Supply Chain at Globe Business.

Globe Business also works with several partners to offer unique perks and bundles to encourage more MSMEs to go digital. Ninja Van offers businesses 15% discount on its all-you-can-fit pouches at a flat price; online fashion portal Zalora waived fees and reduced commission rates on top of providing dedicated onboarding and account support; and e-commerce platform Lazada, offers dedicated onboarding, free photoshoot and e-store collateral for SMEs.

Optimizing health IT to reinvent patient care

On the healthcare front, Globe Business has launched the Hospital Information System, offered in partnership with health tech expert HyBrain. This system allows hospitals to automate medical, financial, logistical and administrative processes, including billing and hospital admissions, so healthcare professionals can focus on giving the best patient care.

“Helping healthcare institutions digitize their operations with our solutions provide them a host of benefits: it digitally manages patient information and medical history; improves patient satisfaction through shorter admission and discharge time; enhances inventory and accounting accuracy and increases compliance rate with government requirements,” said Manelle Cousart-Suyat, Industry Head for Health care of Globe Business.

Globe Business is at the forefront of driving digital transformation in different industries across the country. As a staunch supporter of MSMEs, especially in the most vulnerable areas, it is committed to provide learning and access to business solutions that empower them to own their success.