Globe Business, Equinix Forge Premium Cloud Connect Partnership

The pandemic has become the most influential driver of digital transformation and, consequently, global Cloud usage. With total worldwide spend on Cloud services expected to surpass $1 trillion in 2024 according to the International Data Corporation (IDC), performance, availability, and cost of connectivity become significant concerns for enterprises using the Cloud.

Understanding these needs, Globe—through its enterprise arm Globe Business—entered a partnership with the world’s digital infrastructure company, Equinix. The alliance seeks to provide business clients with a hosted direct private connectivity to their cloud environments using Globe Premium Cloud Connect.

“Platform Equinix, which enables Globe Premium Cloud Connect, comprises more than 220 data centers spread across five continents, along with a rich portfolio of interconnection services such as Equinix Fabric™,” shared Peter Maquera, Senior Vice President for Globe Business. “This on-demand, software-defined network solution allows Globe to link customers to any of the thousands of companies and cloud service providers residing in Equinix data centers. Through the Equinix Fabric paired with Globe International Private Leased Lines and the Domestic Leased Lines, customers can create the best-of-breed hybrid multi-cloud architectures with increased performance, security, and scale.”

“One of the key learnings companies gained from 2020 is that having a digital infrastructure not only provides a competitive advantage but also ensures survival during extraordinary times”, commented Diarmid Massey, Senior Vice President, Sales, Asia-Pacific at Equinix. “We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to work with Globe Business to alleviate the challenges facing companies during their digital transformation journey. With data centers spread across the world, our dense ecosystem—and Globe’s robust network—enables businesses to easily and quickly establish hybrid multi-cloud infrastructure by connecting Globe customers to any Cloud service provider.”

Globe sees connectivity as the backbone of transformation and hence the Cloud. When it comes to accessing business-critical workloads, it is recommended that it be delivered over a private connection, as it’s more secure, reliable, and faster. Globe Business’ collaboration with Equinix empowers companies to utilize consistent private connectivity without having to shoulder the heavy costs.

Enterprises with Globe Premium Cloud Connect can easily enlist for multiple connections and effortlessly upgrade their bandwidth as they see fit. Customers can also benefit from the solution by being able to choose the data that utilizes a direct private connection and configure its route for more consistent performance. Globe Premium Cloud Connect also bestows customers with more options for bandwidth sizes and reduced bandwidth costs—a clear win for businesses looking to bring in more Cloud-powered initiatives this 2021.