Globe Business keeps your business going with Managed IT Support Service

As customers shift to digital ways of doing things, small to medium businesses thrive or fold by the quality of IT infrastructure they have. Unplanned server downtimes or a sudden slow WiFi connection can easily halt business operations, affecting profit and reputation.

To help small businesses mitigate this risk, Globe Business offers Managed IT Support Services to MSMEs who need a flexible way to strengthen their IT systems, without needing to hire more staff or procure more complicated tools.

While big companies have resources to devote to their own IT needs, smaller businesses usually don’t have the luxury to increase manpower and expand their facilities for high-quality, round-the-clock IT support. As a result, MSME owners find themselves troubleshooting tech problems rather than focusing on what matters most: running their business.

Globe’s all-in-one IT service is the solution they need. It allows MSME’s to ramp up their productivity and operations without investing too much of their capital to set up an internal IT department. Tapping into Globe Business’ team of certified engineers and IT experts can bring myriad of benefits to small businesses with limited budget and IT resources.



With Globe’s Managed IT services:



MSMEs can focus on running their businesses.

Because daily IT functions have been offloaded, they can now focus on their core business—which can translate into increased productivity and profit.

They only pay for what they need.

Business owners can choose from a range of flexible packages depending on what they need and can afford.

They get access to 24/7 tech support.

Help from tech experts is available whenever they need it, with on-call service and on-site visits from Globe Business engineers. The Managed IT platinum package also offers 24/7 remote support. On top of that, all their PC, WiFi, Network, Cable Facility, other IT Audit Services and IT concerns will be handled by a team of certified tech experts.

Their network is protected from external threats.

MSMEs can rest easy as their network will be protected from malware, ransomware, and phishing—cyber threats that can severely cripple digital platforms that are not prepared to stave them off.

All their IT concerns are managed for them.

All MSMEs subscribed to Globe Business Managed IT Support Services will be cared for by dedicated account managers, and they will have access to Globe’s one-stop-shop of connectivity offers.

To know how MSMEs can fortify their businesses through Globe Business Managed IT Support Services, visit glbe.co/ManagedIT or download the brochure at https://go.mybusinessacademy.ph/ManagedITBrochureDownload.

Ready to shift to managed IT services? Sign up here https://go.mybusinessacademy.ph/ManagedITArticle.