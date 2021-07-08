Globe Business to boost online sales of businesses through Saludo SMEs Digistore

With more shoppers increasingly drawn to the digital sphere for the speed, convenience, and the vastness of options it offers, businesses are starting to ride the livestreaming wave to let their brands tap into the bigger pool of customers online and engage them more intimately beyond the brick-and-mortar stores.

To provide a more accessible platform for micro, small, and medium businesses to sell more, Globe Business is giving local MSMEs an opportunity to adapt to the popular retail trend and bring their products to where customers are shopping now through its Digistore, which will stage another live shopping event as a sequel to the successful pilot last year.

Broadcast live through Globe Business’ Facebook page on July 9 at 7 p.m., the live selling event is one of several activities lined up to mark this year’s Saludo SMEs, an annual initiative by Globe’s enterprise arm to support and recognize the efforts and contribution of Filipino entrepreneurs to achieve sustainable economic development.

Now on its third year, the Globe Business campaign carries an apt message: “Through the Changing Times, Tuloy Tayo!” to inspire MSMEs to confidently focus on the future and to keep moving forward.

“We bring you once again this live shopping event to help small businesses tap into new channels that will bring their brand online and make a deeper connection with more customers. And on the other hand, offer a seamless and more enjoyable buying experience for shoppers,” said Gaile Guevarra, Brand, Integration and Communications Head of Globe Business MSME Group.

“As a staunch advocate of empowering every business to own their success, we remain true to our commitment to provide MSMEs with platforms and opportunities to grow and thrive in the changing times,” she added.

The Saludo SMEs Digistore Live Selling Event will showcase a wide array of selected products—from brewed coffee and teas to organic baby products, salsas and hot sauces with a twist to curated furniture—by Globe Business clients and merchants from partner organizations such as the Anvil Business Club, DTI Negosyo Center, Entrepreneur’s Organization, and Let’s Eat Pare.

Shoppers participating in the livestream event stand to get exclusive promos and discounts from the featured SMEs and can expect convenient and safe transactions as all participating businesses have GCash accounts.

For those looking to add a personal touch to their online shopping experience and at the same time give local businesses a boost, here are some of the merchants joining the event and their respective products that can be purchased with real-time chat and a few clicks of a button.

Silca Coffee Roasting Company

Fueled by the simple dream of making freshly roasted coffee accessible to all Filipinos, this 25-year-old family venture has grown to become one of the largest coffee exporters in the Philippines and among the top coffee suppliers to cafes, offices and restaurants. Now a second-generation business, it has successfully launched brewed coffee brand Kick-Start, which has three varieties—the Philippine Barako, Brewed Awakening, and Your Daily Lift. These signature blends, ready to give online shoppers their caffeine fix, will be featured at the Saludo SMEs Digistore.

Tiny Buds

Tiny Buds is the go-to brand for a wide range of clean, natural and gentle mommy and baby products—from hand sanitizers to toothbrushes, t-shirts to breastfeeding supplements, diaper creams to bath soaps. Shoppers can learn more about the store’s bestsellers like Sleepy Time Baby Massage Oil, After Shots Vaccination Gel and Extra Sensitive Laundry Powder for Babies at the online selling event.

Be Global E-Commerce Corporation

One of the pioneers in end-to-end e-commerce services in the country, this company will participate in the July 9 event, showcasing its curated home and office furniture for all your work-from-home essentials and home makeover needs under its Qoncept Furniture brand that can be availed at special prices.

Gerfina Food Products

For foodies who want to kick their favorite dishes up a notch, Germina Food Products’ unique selection of sauces and condiments will surely give their next meal a twist, and they can shop for these items with ease during the event.

Prism Café

This cloud cafe based in Pasay City serves hot and cold brews, innovative refreshments and baked goodies right to your doorstep. All these and more of their interesting menu will be featured at the live selling event.

SEWN Sandals

SEWN Sandals features a collection of casual flat sandals that are wearable and easy to match, with designs inspired by Philippine raw materials, festivals, and destinations across the country. SEWN elevates the everyday “tsinelas” while striking just the right balance of comfort, simplicity and sophistication, and carries a purpose of supporting local communities of sapateros and weavers.

Bernabest Food Products

Bernabest is the company behind the famous Siomai House and Empanada Especiale. Its commitment to customer satisfaction is paramount, which is why the Company is primed to maintain the high quality and strict implementation of standard in product processes as approved by the FDA, HACCP, andGMP (AAA) certified by the NMIS.

Globe Business invites Filipinos to support local SMEs as they move forward through the changing times. Join the Digistore live through Globe Business’ Facebook page on July 9 at 7 p.m