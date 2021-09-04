Globe Business welcomes Entrepreneur and Tech Visionary Jonathan De Luzuriaga as newest ambassador

All signs point to the ICT sector as one of the fastest growing industries in the country today, buoyed by the rapid digitalization across the Philippines.

At this critical time of recovery when businesses are pivoting their operations to leverage technology and adapt to shifting consumer behavior, mentorship and guidance from experts is valued. Responding to this call, Globe Business announced the recent appointment of Jonathan De Luzuriaga as its brand ambassador for Information & Communication Technology (ICT).

“With an entrepreneur’s keen understanding of how successful businesses operate, and a clear vision of the spaces where the ICT industry needs to play to help local businesses thrive, his role as Globe Business ambassador will be valuable in co-creating solutions both at an industry level and business operations level,” said KD Dizon, MSME Group Head of Globe Business, who welcomed the partnership as a sign of the company’s commitment to fostering a culture of innovation and tech adoption amongst MSMEs in order to help uplift the lives of their customers.

Paving the way for the Philippine Software Industry with Jonathan De Luzuriaga

A change-maker in the ICT world and a long-time partner of Globe Business, De Luzuriaga’s passion for technology has led him to initiate positive and potentially industry-wide changes that benefit system integrators and independent software vendors, smaller start-up tech companies and even the local economy.

Foremost among his objectives is to support the local ICT industry’s drive to attain and sustain global leadership in market share, mindshare, and innovation. Meanwhile, as President of the Philippine Software Industry Association (PSIA), he leads the nation’s efforts in building successful inbound and outbound missions to Asia and other parts of the world while seeking new ways to strengthen and increase the competitiveness of the local digital economy to help businesses grow and uplift the lives of the Filipinos.

“There is no time like the present. Businesses must take advantage of the wide variety of digital solutions readily available to all of us. There is a forecast that the ICT sector will grow by 5% from now till 2022, which further underlines the importance of organizations transitioning to digital. This is why I’m glad to partner with Globe Business because it doesn’t just provide MSMEs like us the right technology suited for our operations, but we also share the same vision of bringing the way forward for the Philippine tech industry,” said De Luzuriaga.

The IT & Business Process Association of the Philippines reported that the IT-BPM industry demonstrated resilience in the face of unprecedented global disruption, adding 23,000 jobs and generating revenues of US$26.7 billion in 2020, a 1.4% increase from the previous year (2019).

De Luzuriaga also established a technology hub in Negros Occidental called Spring Valley Tech Corp, which is pegged as the local counterpart of California’s Silicon Valley. It is a self-sustaining city in the highly progressive town of Bago that fosters a community of professionals and learners who produce digital innovations supported by Globe Business ICT solutions.

Forging a digitally advanced Philippines with Globe Business

Globe Business supports System Integrators (SIs) and Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) as a partner that provides connectivity and ICT solutions, which they need to grow their business. Among these solutions are Direct Internet for connectivity; Collaboration Tools for convenient file sharing and increased productivity; Globe Labs Application Programming Interface (APIs) for streamlined and efficient customer communications; and Cloud Solutions for safe and secured long-term cloud storage.

Meanwhile, to increase the local MSMEs’ digital literacy, Globe Business has teamed up with the PSIA for a series of learning sessions to impart key industry insights to these tech businesses. MSMEs can sign up and participate in several Globe Business webinars such as the Cybersecurity Masterclass happening on September 23, the GSummit on September 18, and various Globe Partner Network Events.