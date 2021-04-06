ExtraCareAtHome: Globe committed to deliver service support to customers under extended ECQ

Globe assures its customers that it will continuously deliver service support and #ExtraCareAtHome covering Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Rizal and Laguna during the extended ECQ.

Extra Care when you transact

Safely manage your Globe transactions from home by maximizing any of Globe’s digital channels.

With the GlobeOne or Globe At Home apps, Globe customers have quick access and visibility on their data usage, troubleshooting needs, or even customer field service for Globe At Home customers.

Globe At Home technicians are mandated to strictly practice safety protocols especially during in-location services. From taking mandatory medical checks before they depart to observing 2-meter distancing from the customer during house calls, Globe At Home prioritizes not only customers’ safety, but employees’ as well.

Extra Care when you load up and shop

At a time that we need to remain connected the most, the Globe online store is easily accessible for customers to purchase their connectivity essentials.

The convenient online one-stop shop allows customers to conveniently add to cart and check out not just Globe prepaid products, but other ‘new normal’ essentials so they can work or study from home at ease: https://shop.globe.com.ph/

Apart from the GCash app, Globe prepaid subscribers can replenish their load from any of the following apps: GlobeOne, or Globe At Home apps: Shopee, Lazada, Grab, Coins.PH, Puregold Mobile App, Telepreneur, as well as BPI and BDO.

Another option is to approach Globe’s offline channels from supermarkets, convenience stores, or remittance centers for their loading needs as long as customers will strictly follow the mandatory guidelines of wearing face masks and face shields, and observing social distancing in public places. Some of these offline partners include RD Pawnshop, Palawan Pawnshop, AlfaMart, 7-Eleven, Ministop, Puregold, SM Supermarkets, and Robinsons Supermarket.

Apart from load, customers may also purchase Globe prepaid products such as Globe At Home prepaid modems or pocket wifis from Globe’s official partners: Puregold, SM Supermarkets, Waltermart, Robinsons Supermarket, Shopee, Lazada, and Grab.

For a complete list of Globe’s authorized distributors where customers can buy their Globe devices, visit this link: https://www.globe.com.ph/distributors.html

Stay tuned for more announcements and information on Globe’s available services through Globe’s Facebook page through this link: https://www.facebook.com/globeph