ExtraCareAtHome: Globe continues service support to customers as NCR placed under ECQ

Globe assures its customers that it will continuously deliver service support and #ExtraCareAtHome despite the new lockdown. The IATF announced Metro Manila will be placed under Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) starting 06 August 2021 to 20 August 2021 to curb the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant.

Easier service-related transactions using digital channels

Globe keeps its digital channels operational 24/7 including GCash, GlobeOne, and Globe At Home apps so customers have access to their needs from buying load, tracking of data and promos, quick troubleshooting of issues, and reporting customer service concerns, while remaining safe at home. Download the apps through Google Play Store for Android devices or Apple Store for iOS devices. The use of these apps are free of charge.

Globe hotlines 211 and 808 for TM customers are also open for reporting of concerns and self-service transactions through a digital assistant. Our customer support team is available to respond to issues reported through our digital channels.

Globe continues to provide access to select government sites with no data charges. These include:

Department of Health (DOH) – https://doh.gov.ph/

Philippine Information Agency (PIA) – https://pia.gov.ph/

National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) – https://ndrrmc.gov.ph/

Free calls to government hotlines are also available to Globe Prepaid, Globe Postpaid, TM and Globe landline customers:

National Emergency Hotline – 911

PH Red Cross Hotline – 143

DOH Hotline – 87111001-02

NDRRMC Trunk Lines – 89115061-65

NDRRMC Operations Center – 89111406, 89122665, 89125668, 89111873

PH Red Cross Emergency Response Unit – 87902300

DOH COVID Hotline – 86517800, 89426843, 1555

Meanwhile, through HealthNow, Globe and TM subscribers may call the NGF HOPELINE for FREE anytime to promote mental health. HOPELINE can be found under the Urgent Help button on the welcome page of the HealthNow app.

Safe Options to Load Up

Globe encourages its customers to load safely from home and maximize GCash for their loading needs or any of its partner apps including Shopee, Lazada, Grab, Coins.PH, Puregold Mobile App, Telepreneur, as well as BPI and BDO.

Globe also has offline partners from supermarkets, remittance centers, and convenience stores that customers can check out, provided they observe social distancing and wear face masks and face shields.

On the go service technicians to support Globe At Home Customers

For broadband service repairs requiring onsite visit and assistance, Globe at Home’s customer field service personnel are on standby to support and assist customers. Customers may request for onsite visit or service assistance using the Globe at Home app, also readily available for download and FREE to use.

Globe technicians are trained to follow strict health protocols, before, during, and after their deployment.

Globe is one with Filipinos in fighting the spread of the virus. The company is committed to provide its customers with reliable connectivity while extending extra protection at home.