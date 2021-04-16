Globe customers raise P3.4M donations via Rewards points for 1Q21

Globe continues to engage its customers to support organizations and advocacies of their choice through Globe Rewards as the pandemic drags on. In the first quarter of 2021 alone, customers have donated P3.4 million worth of Rewards points to help those in need.

The donations will help extend medical support to 55 indigent cancer patients and to provide meals, accommodations, and personal protective equipment (PPE) for frontliners at the Philippine General Hospital. It will also support elderly priests and brothers, help facilitate the training of mental health frontline responders, aid in the purchase of polio vaccines for children under the care of Rotary Foundation, and support the child welfare and disaster response programs of ABS-CBN Bantay Bata.

Part of the funds raised will also provide 462 public school teachers with connectivity under the Brigada ng Ayala program, and 51 marine conservation kits and learning materials to youth leaders.

Moreover, 260 packed meals will be given to underserved families in Metro Manila. Likewise, 1,027 indigenous trees will be planted in Mindanao and will provide medical care to 555 rescued animals.

“We are happy to partner with Globe which shares our advocacy to support families in need of immediate assistance during this pandemic. Involuntary hunger is a pressing issue and we can’t do it alone. By enabling us with a resource stream via Globe Rewards and GCash donation facility, Globe helps us sustain these efforts and at the same time empower the public to contribute to efforts in addressing hunger,” said Jose Maria Montelibano, Spokesperson, Walang Iwanan Alliance.

“We are very thankful for the overwhelming support of our customers to our partner beneficiaries. Although they cannot leave their homes to participate in volunteering activities, our customers still contribute positively to society by donating their Rewards points to various advocacies,” said Joey Kilayko, Head of Globe Rewards.

Thus, to give its customers more opportunities to help all year round, Globe is always on the lookout for more partners and unique advocacies. Current partners and their respective advocacies supported by Globe Rewards are:

ABS-CBN Foundation – Supports children under the care of Bantay Bata 163 and Sagip Kapamilya’s relief and rehabilitation efforts

Ayala Foundation – Provides internet connectivity to public school teachers

Hineleban Foundation – Restores the primary forests of Bukidnon and Lanao del Sur

JCI Manila – Beautifies the walled city of intramuros through Philippine native trees

Moments with Father Jerry Foundation – Supports the elderly and sick priests and brothers under the Society of the Divine Word (SVD)

Natasha Goulbourn Foundation – Assists in the operations and training of new frontline responders for the 24/7 hotline for suicide prevention and emotional crisis

Philippine Animal Welfare Society Philippines – Aids in medical treatments of rescued animals

PGH Medical Foundation – Helps provide much-needed support for our healthcare frontliners and COVID-19 patients.

The Rotary Foundation – Supports efforts to eradicate polio worldwide

Save Philippine Seas – Educates children on the wonders of marine biodiversity

Walang Iwanan Alliance – Provides meals and nutrition to underserved families within Metro Manila

“On behalf of our foundation, we’d like to express our sincerest appreciation and thanks to Globe for supporting the PGH frontliners and pediatric cancer patients through its Globe Rewards program” said Arnaldo Cariño, Vice President, PGH – Medical Foundation Inc

“We want to thank you for all of your donations which has helped our programs in restoring the high mountain forests of Mindanao. However, we still have thousands of hectares of land to reforest with over 120 communities to partner with. So, we continue to ask for your support through your Globe Rewards donation to plant more trees and help in our ongoing conservation efforts,” said James Tuason, Hineleban Foundation’s Head of Reforestation.

“Thank you to all Globe Rewards customers! Last year, your support really helped our organization stay afloat through what was a difficult year for everyone. This year, your support will help us continue our work by creating marine conservation kits for children and youth. If we can’t bring people to the sea, then we will bring the sea to them,” said Anna Oposa, Save Philippine Seas Executive Director and Chief Mermaid.

Globe continues to encourage customers to donate their Rewards points to these partner organizations by downloading the Globe Rewards app via https://glbe.co/GRewardsApp. Rewards points are good as cash and can be exchanged for food, shopping, health and wellness, transportation, and even entertainment. Customers can click the “DONATE” banner and choose the organization and corresponding denomination then press “REDEEM.” A confirmation message will be sent by 4438 upon successful donation.

Globe remains committed to the 10 UN Global Compact principles and contributes to 10 of the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals, particularly UN SDG No. 9, which aims to build resilient infrastructure, promote inclusive and sustainable industrialization and foster innovation.