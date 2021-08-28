Globe, DepEd, Sen. Villanueva make digital learning more accessible with GoLearn

A gap in access is a gap in learning. With this in mind, Globe joined hands to give educators, parents, and students access to highly engaging programs and affordable digital solutions so there will be no reason for learning to stop.

To make the education stakeholders feel more optimistic for this school year, Globe has launched GoLearn, the unified, company-wide platform aimed at helping the country achieve 21st Century Learning. Through the initiative, Globe is looking forward to creating a better tomorrow for the sector.

GoLearn is a valuable platform for everyone who aspires to further enrich their education as it opens up doors for a brighter future. It promotes continuous learning and further bridges the digital gaps in the education landscape in the country via access to connectivity solutions, learning platforms, and solutions.

“It is our commitment in Globe to work with the whole education sector to bring forth everyone’s aspiration for better education, ensuring that learning never stops for all, wherever they are, regardless of their status.. This is the heart of GoLearn – Globe’s unified initiative to bring together products, programs, services, and solutions that will empower the whole learning ecosystem. .,” said KD Dizon, Globe Head of Small, Medium Business Group.

Supporting Globe in this undertaking is Sen. Joel “Tesdaman” Villanueva, Chairman of the Philippine Senate Labor, Employment, and Human Resources Development; and the Higher and Technical and Vocational Education Committees, and Digital Learning Advocate. A son of two former public school teachers, he is also a staunch advocate of continuous learning and has paved the way for accessible education for all.

Villanueva mentioned a study conducted by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) on possible learning loss due to school closure and remote learning. The impact on the kids may be long term which can affect their competitiveness and work performance in the near future.

“We advocate digital learning and we partner with Globe for the fulfillment of this advocacy,” Villanueva said. “That’s why importante ang mga ginagawa o gagawin pa nating mga interventions para hindi tuluyang bumaba ang kaalaman ng mga kabataan. Makakatulong dito ng malaki ang initiative ng Globe to ensure na tuloy-tuloy ang learning ng mga bata. GoLearn is a digital solution to widen the access to training. With GoLearn, learning is at your fingertips kaya very convenient.”

“Napakahirap po ng ating kinakaharap ngayon ngunit ito po ay magiging hindi gaano kahirap dahil po sa ating partner. Napakalaki po ng tulong ng Globe sa pagbibigay ng connectivity, mga learning platforms, at mga learning management systems na pwede po nating gamitin to supplement what we are already doing. Kaya atin pong pinapasalamatan ang Globe,” said Undersecretary of Legislative Affairs, External Partnerships and School Sports of the Department of Education, Tonisito C. Umali.

GoLearn is supported by the different groups inside Globe:

Globe Enterprise provides students from low-income households with access to new normal education through the enhanced Phinma Education data plan.

Globe Small and Medium Enterprise assists institutions with digital transformation to enhance teachers’ teaching abilities and support the learning competencies of students. This is done through its E-Skwela Webinars and Online Training Program which are meant to enlighten the education sector on the vast benefits that digitalization brings towards continuous growth of quality education.

Globe At Home gives its subscribers learning vouchers through the Globe At Home app.

Globe Prepaid, through Virtual Hangouts, has scheduled a series of activities or interactive experiences for students to enable meaningful connections and renew school friendships.

TM has a FunAral E-Campus to be rolled out in different TM Campus Connect partners and national school organizations intended to immerse the students in a fun and engaging virtual learning experience.

Educational apps and learning activities and resources are also made available for Globe customers

Globe also leads the way in creating a safer online environment with programs that promote cybersecurity and safety, responsible digital citizenship, and mental wellness.

“We hope you’re as excited as us to really raise the quality of education in the country together,” said Ernest Cu, Globe President and CEO on how the company places priority on the enablement of online learning. “With the launch of GoLearn, know that the entire One Globe group is with you to continue to provide affordable connectivity, accessible platforms, and safer learning environment for all.”

“The Ayala Group gives its full support to Globe’s GoLearn program as it provides enabling solutions that propel the education sector to progressive digital learning,” said Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala, Chairman of Ayala Corporation.

Globe is a strong advocate of quality education which is one of the 10 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals that the company has committed to support. In line with the new normal, Globe is pushing for digital learning by providing connectivity to learners and teachers.

To know more about GoLearn, visit www.globe.com.ph/education.