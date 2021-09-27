Globe empowers over 85M customers nationwide, encourages support for community partners in biggest-ever 917 celebration

Globe is celebrating National G Day or 917 Day a little differently this year. As a way of giving back to the community, Globe is encouraging its customers to support various advocacies and communities.

Together with Globe’s over 85 million customers nationwide, it hopes to pass on the rewards to communities who have been greatly affected by the pandemic.

Bianca Wong, Head of Globe’s Feel Valued Tribe shared, “Every year, we make this celebration meaningful for our customers, but as the local situation progresses, we want to extend the rewards to our communities, as well. By providing unique experiences for our customers, we can help uplift their lives and the wider community we live in.”

September 17 or 917 is the time of the year when Globe shows its appreciation to its loyal customers. It is inspired by the company’s original and longstanding 917 prefix.

Since its launch, Globe Rewards’ donation platform has raised almost 40 million pesos worth of cash donations and Rewards points that benefited health workers, frontliners, and medical institutions, as well as communities in need — showing that the Filipino bayanihan spirit lives on amid these trying times.

As the month-long celebration continues, Globe still has several more activities for their customers that will allow them to give back to partner organizations, communities, or groups that they want to help.

For instance, winners of the G Legends Cup amateur mobile gaming tournament, which culminates on September 22, will have the chance to share their prize with their beneficiary of choice. Music fans can also contribute to the collective support of our partner beneficiaries when they attend the G Music Fest on September 25 and 26.

Likewise, every spend at the first-ever G Super Sale, an exclusive marketplace partnership with Lazada and GLife, from September 15 to 19 will have a corresponding contribution to community-uplifting beneficiaries. All-year round, customers can also donate their excess or unused points on the new GlobeOne app.

Among the different partner beneficiaries include, Ayala Foundation, GMA Kapuso Foundation, Hero Foundation, Hineleban Foundation, Moments with Fr. Jerry Orbos, Natasha Goulbourn Foundation (Hopeline), the Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS), PGH Medical Foundation, Inc (PGH MFI), Rise Against Hunger, Rotary Foundation, Save Philippine Seas, Teach for the Philippines, Virtualahan, Walang Iwanan Alliance.

The advocacies they aim to reach include health and wellness, education, environment protection, fighting joblessness and hunger, disaster response, and child safety.

This 917, Atin ang kakayahan para tumulong. Atin ang #GDayEveryday.

This initiative is part of Globe’s commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDG), specifically UN SDG No. 9, which emphasizes the roles of infrastructure and innovation as crucial drivers of economic growth and development. Globe upholds the UN Global Compact Principles and contributes to 10 UN SDGs.