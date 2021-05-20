Globe K’mmunity and The Ripple Society to donate Tinytan Breathable Masks to say “kamsahamnida” to modern-day heroes

Globe K’mmunity, together with youth-oriented non-government organization The Ripple Society, is on a mission to bring back smiles despite the pandemic.

During its second anniversary celebration last week, K’mmunity PH ecstatically announced that it has partnered with global K-pop group BTS’ cute animated characters: Tinytan!

As part of its commitment to keep K’tizens up to speed on the latest K-ollections, K’mmunity will be bringing in Tinytan’s Breathable Mask collection in the Philippines for K’Tizens, BTS fans, and K-pop fans alike! The collection will be available through Globe’s 0917 Lifestyle website starting May 17.

K’mmunity understands that the past year has been challenging, so as a way to celebrate back-to-back daebak years, K’mmunity and The Ripple Society will be donating masks to today’s modern-day heroes for every Tinytan Breath Mask purchased. This includes medical frontliners, healthcare workers, even delivery riders who are hwaiting despite the pandemic.

Through this initiative, Globe K’mmunity and The Ripple Society encourage everyone–from K’Tizens, Globe customers, and K-fans alike–to stan for something meaningful and trigger a ripple effect one TinyTan mask at a time.

For those who cannot wait to get their hands on the TinyTan Breathable face masks, orders may be placed through this link: https://0917lifestyle.com/ starting May 17, 2021.

Globe’s K’mmunity humbly started as a hallyu hub where K-fans can freely share their love for all things K: K-drama, K-movies, K-pop, and more. Since then, Globe K’mmunity has grown to be the go-to source of passionate K-fans, bringing them closer to their idols through the latest news, as well as exclusive content and events.

As the global health crisis rages on, Globe actively engages in partnerships that advocate for one’s health and well-being to show its support to United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs), specifically UN SDG No. 3. Globe is committed to upholding the 10 United Nations Global Compact principles and 10 UN SDGs.