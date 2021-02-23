Globe launches 5G Roaming in Thailand

Over the past few months, the adoption of 5G technology in the country has been unprecedented despite the challenges brought by the pandemic. Driven by the demand of the public for better connectivity, Globe Telecom continues to expand its 5G network in Metro Manila and key areas nationwide.

Globe also made another milestone with its debut of the 5G roaming service in Thailand in collaboration with roaming ally and Thailand’s largest telco, AIS. Roamers are assured of uninterrupted connectivity and fastest speeds wherever they are in Thailand as 5G coverage in the country extends to all its 77 provinces.

With this feat, Globe has laid down the foundations for an ultra fast and worry-free roaming experience with 5G where it matters.

Although traveling may be challenging at the moment, we recognize that some Filipinos will find it necessary to leave the safety of their homes to fulfill important obligations abroad. As such, they are assured of instant and seamless connectivity wherever they are with Globe’s 5G roaming service,” said KD Dizon, Globe’s Head for Consumer Mobile Business.

Globe subscribers traveling overseas, as well as foreign visitors coming to the Philippines can expect our continuous efforts to bring 5G to more locations in the country and in other parts of the world as the year unfolds, giving way for more users to experience the benefits of next-generation connectivity,” Dizon added.

Once travel resumes, Globe roamers with 5G-powered smartphones can elevate their travel experiences with 5G’s lightning-fast speeds and uninterrupted connection within 5G-ready areas. Through HD quality video calls and seamless live streaming of their adventures on social media, customers will also be able to stay connected while traveling abroad. All these can be experienced with Globe’s Roam Surf 399 (all-day for Postpaid, 1GB for Prepaid) and other Roam Surf promos with no additional charge.

5G’s unbeatable speeds and almost real-time latency opens a world of countless possibilities that travelers can look forward to as more and more international destinations transform themselves into 5G-powered smart cities, delivering new experiences on retail, entertainment, and healthcare.

Currently, Globe is working towards rolling out its 5G roaming services in more key markets in Asia, Middle East, North America, and Europe with the help of its roaming partners. For more information on 5G Roaming, go to glbe.co/5GRoaming.

