Globe lights up the sky with ‘The Opening Act’ Drone Show

0 comment

Globe takes the excitement up a notch for all BLINKs eagerly awaiting <THE SHOW> by staging “The Opening Act,” a BLACKPINK-themed drone show last January 29.

This is part of the telco’s partnership with global K-pop sensation BLACKPINK, which launched a new TVC and full-blown digital takeover in December.

No wonder BLINKs and non-BLINKs were abuzz on- and offline.

The Opening Act deployed 100 drones that lit up the sky with the names of BLACKPINK members Jennie, Jisoo, Rose, and Lisa as well as Globe’s latest campaign Reinvent Your World. This spectacle was shared to  BLINKs all over the country via Twitter, and Globe’s official pages.

With the reinvention campaign, Globe aims to empower its customers to “reinvent their world” and open themselves to new and exciting possibilities for the year.

It does so by providing them with more world-class partnerships like this, a dependable and continuously-improving network, and making available the latest technology like 5G, LTE-Advanced Prepaid WiFi and Unli Fiber Plans.

Amidst modern-day challenges, customers can be inspired by BLACKPINK, a K-pop group that embodies what reinvention is all about, and transform themselves in the new digital world with Globe as their partner.

 

About BLACKPINK: THE SHOW

YG PALM STAGE – 2021 BLACKPINK: <THE SHOW> is the upcoming global livestream concert of top K-pop group BLACKPINK in partnership with Globe, happening on January 31, 2021. For ticket information, visit BLACKPINK’s official YouTube Channel.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Smart Signature SIM-Only Plans now come with a Netflix Mobile Plan subscription

Team Orange 0 comments
Escaping to a world of entertainment especially after a hard day’s work or during a well-deserved break is now simpler than ever as mobile services provider Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart)…

Catch the reinvented concert experience with Globe: YG PALM STAGE – 2021 BLACKPINK: THE SHOW

Jeman Villanueva 0 comments Concerts
One day to go for the much anticipated and biggest digital concert of Korea’s most sought-after girl group BLACKPINK. And you can experience this with Globe’s world-class connectivity in the…

Awesome reasons to have Cignal this 2021

Team Orange 0 comments Press Releases
Whether you’re already a Cignal subscriber or still undecided on trying a whole new TV viewing experience, you’re in for a great treat as the country’s premier direct-to-home satellite provider…

Xendit makes digital transactions easier for businesses and consumers

Team Orange 0 comments Business
The new normal has shown how attractive digital payments are. Apart from promoting safety because it is contactless, this method of paying is convenient, fast, and has low processing fees.…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone