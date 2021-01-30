Globe lights up the sky with ‘The Opening Act’ Drone Show

0 comment

Globe takes the excitement up a notch for all BLINKs eagerly awaiting <THE SHOW> by staging “The Opening Act,” a BLACKPINK-themed drone show last January 29.

This is part of the telco’s partnership with global K-pop sensation BLACKPINK, which launched a new TVC and full-blown digital takeover in December.

No wonder BLINKs and non-BLINKs were abuzz on- and offline.

The Opening Act deployed 100 drones that lit up the sky with the names of BLACKPINK members Jennie, Jisoo, Rose, and Lisa as well as Globe’s latest campaign Reinvent Your World. This spectacle was shared to  BLINKs all over the country via Twitter, and Globe’s official pages.

With the reinvention campaign, Globe aims to empower its customers to “reinvent their world” and open themselves to new and exciting possibilities for the year.

It does so by providing them with more world-class partnerships like this, a dependable and continuously-improving network, and making available the latest technology like 5G, LTE-Advanced Prepaid WiFi and Unli Fiber Plans.

Amidst modern-day challenges, customers can be inspired by BLACKPINK, a K-pop group that embodies what reinvention is all about, and transform themselves in the new digital world with Globe as their partner.

 

About BLACKPINK: THE SHOW

YG PALM STAGE – 2021 BLACKPINK: <THE SHOW> is the upcoming global livestream concert of top K-pop group BLACKPINK in partnership with Globe, happening on January 31, 2021. For ticket information, visit BLACKPINK’s official YouTube Channel.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

