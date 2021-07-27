Globe’s Load Up service keeps Wifi up at University of Northern Philippines

To ensure learning continues during the pandemic, state-run University of Northern Philippines tapped Globe’s Load Up service to quickly and securely distribute prepaid internet credits to its faculty and students who participate in online classes.

The Vigan-based school sought the help of Globe to make internet connectivity accessible within their stakeholders’ homes, using the Load Up service, one of the many digital education solutions offered by Globe. With Load Up, the school is able to instantly send prepaid credits to its academic community in just a few clicks, saving time and effort and keeping their students and teachers safe at home.

Making connectivity more accessible with Globe’s Load Up

“Given the size of our community, it would have been a logistical nightmare to manually distribute call cards to our teachers and students at a time when venturing outside their homes should be limited,” said University President Erwin Cadorna. “We are glad to partner with Globe in ensuring that our students and faculty stay connected to the internet, and that quality education continues to be delivered during this difficult time.”

Globe’s Load Up is a secure and centralized web-based platform that can automatically dispatch internet prepaid credits to thousands of recipients simultaneously through their mobile phones in simple steps. It also allows scheduling of load credits, and tracking of load spending and transactions.

Ensuring connectivity for continuous learning

Globe has made its Load Up offering available for the education sector in a bid to equip more academic institutions with the right tools and technology to ensure that learning continues beyond the classroom walls.

“The sudden shift to online learning has not been easy for students especially when internet connection is a problem. We thank the school for recognizing our struggle, and we support its partnership with Globe for providing us the connectivity that we need in order to thrive in this new learning set up,” said Jed Tristan Quinto, the university’s student council president.

Established in 1906, University of Northern Philippines is the first and the oldest state university in the province of Northern Luzon. Its main campus is located in Vigan City while its satellite campuses are in Sinait, Quimmarayan, Sto. Domingo and Santa Maria.

To know more about the University of Northern Philippines, visit www.unp.edu.ph.