Globe, Pinas Forward educate over 2,000 students on cybersafety

With the rising risks and dangers of the online world, Globe partnered with social movement Pinas Forward (PF) to guide students around the country on ways to protect themselves from numerous threats posed by the Internet.

Just this past month, over 2,000 students joined Pinas Forward’s free webinar E-ligtas: Blocking The Dangers of the Online World. It is part of Pinas Forward’s goal to build a nation led by a new generation of leaders who are inspiring, intelligent, digitally aware, and driven towards positive change.

“By spreading awareness on these threats, how they might present, and what actions to take, we are not only protecting our audience but also the most vulnerable links in the chain such as children and minors, among others,” said Shai Laman, Project Manager of Pinas Forward.

Apple Evangelista, Globe Head for Sustainability and Social Responsibility added, “By working together with like-minded organizations such as Pinas Forward, we hope to equip the public with the knowledge to keep themselves safe from online perils, especially at this time when we are very dependent on digital tools for work, learning, and entertainment.”

The webinar aimed to help the youth recognize potentially unsafe online situations and behaviors and equip them with the knowledge they need to combat these threats.

It also tackled teenage pregnancy brought about by online activities and irresponsible or uninformed dating app usage, cyberbullying, dealing with poser accounts, and catfishing.

Through its #makeITsafePH campaign, Globe aims to help the public remain safe from cybersecurity threats that put multi-million-peso businesses at risk and cyber attacks on individual accounts such as identity theft, fraud and hacking, among others.

Through workshops and e-modules under its Digital Thumbprint Program, Globe educates teachers, parents, and students about digital citizenship and responsibility. Key topics include online safety and security, etiquette and responsibility, critical thinking, and digital empowerment.

Aside from education and information dissemination, Globe supports government’s initiatives to fight online child pornography with a $2.7 million investment in a content filtering system.

At the same time, the company provides digital platforms such as the Toll-free Bantay Bata (#163), and mental health support facilities – Toll-free HopeLine, KonsultaMD, and HealthNow.

Globe also invests in local and international partnerships for its child protection advocacy. They include Internet Watch Foundation (IWF) and the Canadian Centre for Child Protection (CCCP). There is also support for the #SaferKidsPH campaign which looks to maximize awareness on protection measures when it comes to Online Sexual Abuse and Exploitation of Children (OSAEC).

The company strongly supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly UN SDG No. 9, which highlights the roles of infrastructure and innovation as crucial drivers of economic growth and development, and UN SDG 17, which highlights the value of partnerships in achieving the sustainable development goals. Globe is committed to upholding the United Nations Global Compact principles and contributing to 10 UN SDGs.