Globe, Quezon City empower students and residents with digital tools

Globe is working together with the Quezon City (QC) government in providing a suite of internet and digital solutions to support the connectivity needs of local residents and learners and keep them digitally empowered in the new normal.

The partnership includes the expansion of Globe’s GoWiFi and KonekTayo WiFi as well as the activation of Globe Labs’ SMS API, School Bus WiFi, and Load Up services in the city. These offerings are part of Globe’s efforts to provide reliable connectivity and extend educational support to students and teachers while online learning is in place.

1,000 GoWiFi access points will be deployed in several key establishments in the city–an addition to the 2,000 existing and 1,000 newly on-aired access points. These will be located in select hospitals, barangay halls, supermarkets, malls, police and fire stations, and coffee shops for wider access to QC’s E-Services hub. QCitizens can connect to GoWiFi with FREE 30 minutes daily while the QCWiFi will provide an additional daily FREE 1 hour daily. Citizens will just need to register in the QC E-Services to avail of the additional daily FREE WiFi.

QC E-Services is an online access to QC government services, making transactions contactless, easier, and faster.

SMS API by Globe Labs, the company’s innovative developer community, enables the QC Government to send OTP / SMS notifications for its ID registration program and allow electronic payments to the city’s e-services hub.

Meanwhile, KonekTayo WiFi, a fast and secure community WiFi, will be expanded to the following sites: Bistekville 4, Bistekville 15, Sitio Pingkian, Republic Residences, and Bagong Lipunan Pag-asa Condominium.

These offers are geared towards accelerating digital inclusion in the country. Globe acknowledges the need to keep Filipinos connected at a time when several basic services and economic opportunities have shifted online.

“One of the core missions of Globe is to be the leader in building the future of the digital economy in the Philippines. Our long-time partnership with Quezon City and the provision of other reliable Globe services to the city only prove that we are on the right track. We hope that through this partnership, we can contribute in closing the digital gap and help communities tide over the impacts of COVID-19,” said Janis L. Racpan, Globe Director for Business Development and Marketing, Digital Solutions Group.

Ensuring that no student gets left behind by online learning, Globe has deployed school buses equipped with special antennas that will provide internet connectivity to teachers and students from 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM. These buses will be stationed in the following barangays: Sta. Lucia (Aguinaldo Street. cor. Lakandula), Commonwealth (Nokia Street, Dona Nicasia Subdivision), Sauyo, and Pasong Tamo (Marcel Village – Himlayan Road).

Globe has also provided 176,000 data SIM cards for students and 17,582 data SIM cards for elementary school teachers in the city through Load Up, a secure web-based platform that can automatically seed internet prepaid credits to beneficiaries that are part of the Home-Based Learning Program of QC.

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte expressed her appreciation for the partnership with Globe, saying, “As quickly as everything starts to become online–schooling, learning, transacting, and connecting, the local government of Quezon City is fortunate enough to be in partnership with Globe to aid our residents with solutions that can help them access the internet conveniently.”

The mayor added: “We are grateful to partake in Globe’s mission to digitally equip every city in the country.”

In its commitment to keep communities safe from online dangers and threats, Globe is also working with QC in conducting virtual workshops for parents, children, and community leaders through its Digital Thumbprint Program (DTP), which aims to deepen netizens’ knowledge on digital citizenship and cybersafety. To access the DTP e-learning modules, visit https://www.youtube.com/user/GlobeCSR/videos.

Globe supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals No. 9 importance of infrastructure and innovation as significant drivers of economic growth and development. Globe has pledged to advocate the 10 United Nations Global Compact principles and 10 UN SDGs.