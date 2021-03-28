Globe reinvents customers’ everyday experiences with innovative life-enabling offers

Filipinos are very agile, always ready to adapt to new experiences and face challenges head on. Despite the pandemic, many are able to stay afloat thanks to digital means which remain abuzz with new platforms, services, bundles and plans that reinvent how we live.

Globe recognizes the challenges its customers continue to face given the current state of the pandemic. To support them, the company launched first-to-market innovations that redefine telco experiences that enable them to win each day.

“Today, Filipinos have better connectivity with truly proactive service here and abroad, powered by the largest mobile network and the fastest-growing 4G network in the country. More advanced technologies are also in place such as 5G and fiber plus pervasive network improvements,” shared Globe’s Deputy Chief Commercial Officer Issa Guevarra-Cabreira during the first-ever Globe Innovation Fest.

Globe stands as the industry pioneer and leader in 5G technology in the Philippines. The recent launch of Globe’s 5G roaming services in the UAE and Thailand are set to continue with upcoming launches across Asia, Middle East, North America, and several countries in Europe. The 5G roaming service is available to Filipinos traveling internationally, as well as subscribers of select foreign telcos visiting the Philippines.

Pioneering data as currency

With the internet as a new essential, data has become an indispensable part of our daily lives. Globe pioneers the way customers use and extend the value of data by introducing data as currency in the Philippines. This applies to any Globe product whether mobile, Home Prepaid WiFi, or Reward for loyalty. With Globe’s latest innovation, GBs to Points, customers can soon start converting their unused GBs to Globe Rewards points via the Globe One App. For Prepaid, the conversion is 1GB = 1 Rewards Point. For Postpaid, 1GB = 10 Rewards points. For Home Prepaid WiFi, 3GBs = 3 Rewards. Gigabytes or GBs may be converted into points at any time within the promo validity or before the plan’s cut off date.

More value and benefits everyday on mobile or at home

Globe Postpaid acknowledges the evolving needs of customers and the importance of flexibility and reliable connectivity. Introducing another first of its kind in the market, the new GPlan with GCash offers maximum flexibility for customers by giving them GCash credits which they can spend for anything they want and need — whether it’s content subscriptions, shopping vouchers, or even home essentials like robot vacuums. Mobile and life essentials are combined in any GPlan type. Aside from generous data allocations, customers will receive unlimited all-net calls & texts, free GoWiFi when in transit, unlimited teleconsultation via KonsultaMD & 3 months insurance coverage via GInsure from Singlife with plan offers like GPlan with Device, GPlan Sim-only, and GPlan with GCash.

Globe Postpaid will also make available soon special offers using the iQiyi app, one of the world’s leading online movie and video streaming websites for Korean and Chinese TV dramas, movies, variety shows, and Japanese anime. The mostly Asian content will be available using FREE and VIP versions accessible via iQiyi app or iQ.com. VIP subscription allows customers to get additional features like advanced episodes and no ads. iQiyi VIP offers will be available in GlobeOne and GCash apps next month.

“We know that our customers need mobile plans that fit right into their lifestyles and evolving needs. The GPlan gives them access to life’s many other opportunities and perks, giving them more power to reinvent experiences on their own and of those around them,” shared KD Dizon, Head of Globe’s Mobile Business.

For the discerning digital warriors at home, Globe At Home is boosting its plans’ speeds so customers may enjoy a faster and robust connectivity experience at home. Likewise, it has ramped up its entertainment and health freebies through its Unli Fiber Up plan with speeds of up to 100Mbps for only P2,899. With fast speeds and ramped up freebies, customers have what they need to do more at home!

More than reliable connectivity, customers are also covered with 3 months worth of FREE GInsure medical coverage for COVID 19 and dengue of up to Php140,500. Globe At Home customers will also have access to free 3 months medical consultation through the KonsultaMD Family Plan. They get unlimited 24/7 access to licensed Filipino doctors through voice or video consultations, and will be able to receive e-prescriptions or e-lab requests via SMS or email as needed.

Customers may also choose their favorite entertainment via three months FREE access to Amazon Prime Video, HBO GO, and Viu Premium. For gamers, customers can enjoy Amazon Prime Gaming, which comes with the 3-month Amazon Prime Video access and offers in-game content for top games plus a selection of free games every month. With HBO GO, customers have unlimited access to thousands of hours of critically-acclaimed and award-winning content from HBO, the latest and biggest Hollywood Blockbusters and HBO Asian Originals — movies and series available across all genres including Warner Bros and DC. Lastly, Viu is the one-stop service for viewers to access the largest volume and widest selection of Korean content titles. Viu also brings Japanese dramas and animation, Filipino-dubbed shows, Asian dramas as well as Viu Originals to the home.

Assuring customers of reliable after-sales service, Globe At Home complements its products with a digital after-sales service through the Globe At Home app. Get support and avail of services like bills payment, plan upgrades, and volume boost to get more data using the app. Concerns may be resolved without calling a hotline or visiting a Globe Store by simply sending a message to the Globe At Home Facebook chatbot. To reach customers faster, installation is guaranteed to happen within 48 hours upon plan approval, exclusively for online application only. Requests for repair may also be done via the app.

“We provide #ExtraCareAtHome for our customers so they can get the most enriching experiences given the current situation. That’s why we take the extra step in providing as much connectivity, health, entertainment and other essentials they need, while giving them peace of mind at home,” said Darius Delgado, Globe’s Head of Broadband Business.

Helping SMEs and businesses in their digital transformation

As a digital solutions provider and in partnership with the national government, Globe myBusiness has been assisting hotels, restaurants and cafes through the Safe Recovery Campaign. Going digital, accompanied by proper safety protocols has allowed the hospitality industry to slowly gain its momentum back. Globe myBusiness offers solutions and services such as Amber, Rush, and KonsultaMD. Amber helps businesses reach out to their client base. Rush enables businesses with reward programs for their loyal customers. And to ensure the health and safety of staff and guests, GmB offers KonsultaMD. Moreover, Globe myBusiness has partnered with SGS, the world’s leading testing, inspection and certification company, to offer the Hygiene Monitored Program.

This program is a global initiative that aims to ensure the highest hygiene practices within hotels, restaurants, cafes, and other places of business. An SGS HM mark is an assurance to the customer that the establishment practices the best food safety methods.

“Many business owners have been facing additional challenges since the start of the pandemic. Globe myBusiness is their partner in recovery and ensures their own customers’ safety as they resume operations,” said Maridol Ylanan, Head of Strategy & Marketing, Globe myBusiness.

For corporate customers, Globe Business continues to work with clients and partners to ensure that enterprise businesses run smoothly and securely, as they propel their digital transformation. Globe Business helps in future-proofing businesses through connectivity, Cloud, cybersecurity, and a host of digital solutions, meant to reinvent the concept of ‘anytime, anywhere’.

Through the Cloud, for instance, businesses are able to elevate their operations from on-ground activities to online. Companies that used to be restricted to maintaining servers on-premise can shift their workloads (applications, services, and capabilities) to the Cloud. To help enterprises progress towards digitalization, Globe fully acquired cloud professional and managed services company, Cascadeo. This investment will help attain the highest level of professional and managed service capabilities for multi-cloud operations, guaranteeing extensive experience and knowledge in designing, architecting, building, migrating, and managing workloads and applications on the cloud.

Aside from its acquisition of Cascadeo, Globe also staked a claim on business applications and consulting company, Third Pillar—the Philippines’ largest Gold Partner of Salesforce, the world leader in CRM solutions. Through Salesforce, businesses can take advantage of cloud-based applications that allow them to automate B2B sales processes, leverage on AI to support customers, and more. With its expertise in CRM and impressive list of success stories, Third Pillar serves as a guiding hand for implementing best-in-class technologies that help Globe customers achieve innovation, sharpen their competitive edge, and generate growth in a digital landscape.

“Collaborating with leading tech companies like Cascadeo and Third Pillar can help our clients achieve their goals which in turn will make an impact on their customers. In everything we do, our aim is to support enterprises across the country as they reinvent their success and contribute to the nation’s recovery,” said Peter Maquera, Senior Vice President, Globe Business.

Endless possibilities to do good

One of the greatest and most impactful risks we face as a community is the threat of climate change. Globe sees mitigating the impact of climate change as a whole of nation approach.

Globe continues to forge partnerships with government organizations and has committed to adopt frameworks like the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) to help address climate-related risks through science-based research, financial information and disclosures. Proactively investing in initiatives that create real and lasting social impact is a testament to the company’s commitment in creating a #GlobeOfGood. Through innovations like Globe Rewards, Globe One, and GCash, customers are given the power to take action as a digital citizen — able to participate in various initiatives including proper e-waste disposal, recycling, rainforestation, energy conservation, marine biodiversity, and minimizing single-use plastics.

“Climate change will impact all of us so we need to be persistent in educating Filipinos on environmental threats and what every person can do to help. Actively participating in causes and increasing awareness on what’s happening around us will go a long way in prevention and mitigation,” concludes Guevarra-Cabreira.

For years, Globe has been recognized for its sustainability initiatives. The company supports 10 UN Global Compact principles and contributes to 10 of the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals such as UN SDG No. 9 which recognizes the importance of infrastructure and innovation as crucial drivers of economic growth and development, and UN SDG No. 12 – Sustainable Consumption and Production, which is about achieving economic growth and sustainable development by urgently reducing ecological footprint. It is also about decoupling economic growth from environmental degradation, increasing resource efficiency and promoting sustainable lifestyles by changing the way we produce and consume goods and resources.