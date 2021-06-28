Globe reinvents roaming essentials for Filipino travelers amid pandemic

Even in a brave new world where travel seems a daunting proposition, Globe resolves to look after its customers wherever they may be, with two new roaming essentials–Roam Surf Plus and Roam All Net. Now with Globe, travelers can easily stay connected and in touch, while keeping their spending under control.

“We realize we have customers who need to travel and fulfill their obligations abroad during these challenging times. Globe is there with them throughout their stay, giving them a reliable connection while helping them stay within budget, so they can focus on the things that matter most,” said Coco Domingo, Globe’s Vice President for Postpaid and International Business.

Roam Surf 399 made even better

Roam Surf 399 is now reinvented with the all-new Roam Surf Plus, upsizing users’ roaming lifeline from a data-only service to a 3-in-1 roaming value deal. It now comes with all-day calls (incoming and outgoing) and all-day texts to all networks, on top of the seamless all-day data connection, for just an extra P200.

For Prepaid and TM subscribers, the Roam Surf Plus add-on offers 60 minutes of calls and 60 all-net texts (valid for 24 hours) on top of the 1GB data they enjoy when subscribed to Roam Surf 399.

By combining both data and voice/SMS promos, subscribers can now enjoy data, calls and texts for only P599, allowing them a great deal of up to 90% savings. They can call home to check up on family members, connect with colleagues around the world to collaborate, send files for better productivity, or share updates on social media in real-time—all these without the fear of breaking the bank.

Enjoy Roam Surf Plus in two easy steps:

1) Customers must first have an active data subscription to Roam Surf 399 (this is automatic for Postpaid customers that moment they turn on their mobile data and data roaming, while Prepaid and TM subscribers need to register to Roam Surf 399 via the GlobeOne or GCash apps, or dialing *143#)

2) Once Roam Surf 399 is active, customers can register to Roam Surf Plus by texting ROAMSURFPLUS to 8080.

GCash-Exclusive: Roam All Net 99

For those looking for a more affordable bundle, Globe offers the Roam All Net 99 which includes 30 minutes of incoming and outgoing calls and 30 all-net texts for 24 hours. This GCash exclusive offer allows customers to save up to P4000.

“Globe made this bundle with our overseas Filipinos workers in mind, especially those who have limited means but need to stay in constant communication with their families back home,” adds Domingo. “By providing them affordable connection, they can remain up to date with important information or moments to share with their loved ones.”

Once users are on GCash’s Buy Load section, they simply need to select Roam All Net under the “Only in GCash” or “Roaming & Int’l” tabs to avail of the promo.

These promos are available for a limited time only in select countries and roaming partners. For more information on Roam Surf Plus, visit glbe.co/postpaidrsplus for Postpaid, glbe.co/prepaidrsplus for Prepaid and bit.ly/tmrsplus for TM subscribers. For Roam All Net, visit glbe.co/roamallnet for Prepaid and bit.ly/tmroamallnet for TM.