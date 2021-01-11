Globe sets up over 100 e-waste collection points nationwide

As part of its environmental protection advocacy, Globe has set up over 100 collection points nationwide for electronic waste (e-waste) to encourage everyone to practice proper disposal of electronic or battery-operated devices and IT accessories and peripherals which are no longer working or wanted.

For individuals who want to join the cause, they may go to any participating Globe Stores nationwide such as SM North Edsa, Trinoma, UP Town Katipunan, Gateway Mall, SM East Ortigas, Ayala 30th, SM Southmall, Glorietta, Greenbelt 4, Ayala Manila Bay, SM Mall of Asia, SM Sucat, Robinsons Place Manila, SM San Lazaro, Market Market, and SM Aura. The complete list of drop off points may be viewed at https://www.globe.com.ph/about-us/sustainability/environment/e-waste-zero-bins.html. For organizations interested in supporting the advocacy or for one-time hauling of bulky e-waste, a request for free door-to-door pickup can be made by emailing bridgecom@globe.com.ph.

Accepted e-waste are computer sets (LCDs, monitors, CPUs, keyboards), IT accessories (mouse, earphones, speakers, etc), printers and fax machines, old TV monitors, mobile phones,

home appliances (washing machine, iron, oven, refrigerator, etc), cable wires (except fiber optic), car electronics, circuit boards, CDs and DVDs, and batteries (except for Lead-acid car batteries).

“We are always looking for ways to promote the benefits of responsible e-waste recycling. We plan to expand the collection points to more Globe Stores and partner organizations and establishments in the coming months to make it easier for the public to participate in this advocacy,” said Yoly Crisanto, Globe Chief Sustainability Officer and SVP for Corporate Communications.

Globally, it is estimated that more than 50 million metric tons of e-waste is produced per year and its continued importation and the increased local generation in the Philippines has become a cause for concern. Roughly 80% of these e-waste end up in landfill which makes the informal community and adjacent environment susceptible to toxic hazards.

According to a recent study made by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) and EcoWaste Coalition, only 28 out of the 135 registered TSD facilities in the Philippines process e-waste. While the informal sector benefits from these items, their methods of dismantling and recycling are against approved government standards and thereby, pose health risks.

Thus, Globe continues to positively influence consumer behavior, through its E-waste Zero program which advocates to extend the life of existing electronic gadgets and responsibly recycle those that are end of life.

The program, formerly known as Project 1 Phone, was launched in 2014 to provide a platform for businesses, organizations, and the general public to donate their old, out-of-use electronic and electrical devices. Raw materials from these e-wastes are then recycled, thereby conserving natural resources, preventing air and water pollution caused by hazardous waste disposal, and avoiding the production of new materials which contribute to energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions.

In 2019 alone, the Globe E-waste Zero program has managed to collect over 343,000 kg of e-waste, bringing the total collection to more than 1.2 million kg. Globe has also worked with more than 52 corporations and organizations nationwide such as Unionbank of the Philippines, Huawei Philippines, Aboitiz Equity Ventures, Google, BPI, Honda, DLSU – College of St. Benilde, University of Nueva Caceres, and the entire Ayala Group of Companies, among others.

Collected e-waste are delivered by Globe to its partner Treatment, Storage, and Disposal (TSD) facilities — Total Environment Solutions – Asset Material Management Philippines (TES-AMM) and Maritrans Recycler, Inc. E-waste is segregated to recover plastic materials, electronic components, and precious metals in the Philippines, with the final recycling process being done in TES-AMM’s facility in Singapore. Proceeds from e-waste processing will be used to provide communication needs of public school teachers and students in collaboration with the Department of Education.

Globe puts into action its commitment to reduce its carbon footprint by actively supporting the Race To Zero global campaign spearheaded by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and COP26 Presidency and backed by the GSMA, the global mobile industry body. This activity is part of the GSMA’s bid to lower greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions to net zero no later than 2050 through the collective efforts of all mobile network operators around the world. Moreover, Globe joins over 9,600 companies demonstrating commitment to environmental transparency by disclosing through CDP, a global non-profit organization that runs the world’s leading environmental disclosure platform.

As a purpose-driven company, Globe remains committed to the 10 UN Global Compact principles and contributes to 10 UN Sustainable Development Goals such as UNSDG No. 12 which is about achieving economic growth and sustainable development by urgently reducing ecological footprint. It is also about decoupling economic growth from environmental degradation, increasing resource efficiency and promoting sustainable lifestyles by changing the way goods and resources are produced and consumed.