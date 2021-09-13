Globe takes you to GIFLand!

Amidst the ongoing global health crisis, Globe endeavors to bring joy to its customers via better connectivity and innovations that uplift the lives of the Filipino people.

Through its annual 917 Day celebration, Globe continues to reinvent ways to share compassion and care, and provide customers with #SariSaringRewardingExperiences.

GIFLand is a virtual amusement park featuring the new offerings, treats and activities that are in store for Globe customers, which they can access right at their fingertips.

The festival highlights the many ways Globe values its customers, to play a more meaningful part in their everyday lives.

Chief Commercial Officer Issa Guevarra-Cabreira shared in the Globe Innovation Fest (GIF), “The core of what we do is to provide a richer, fuller, more rewarding experience to our customers. We continuously strive to deliver innovations across our products and services — with our customers at front and center of why we do it.”

September 17 or 917 is the time of the year when Globe shows its appreciation to its loyal customers. It is inspired by the company’s original and longstanding 917 prefix.

“Tuwing nasisiyahan ang isang Globe customer, ibig sabihin we did our job well. Their wonderful experience is the reward Globe strives for. Yan ang joy na hinahabol namin, whether it’s joy between two people or the joy that brings hope to a nation of more than a hundred million,” added Guevarra-Cabreira.

A GDay to share rewarding experiences with our customers and communities

Bianca Wong, Head of the Feel Valued Tribe at Globe, showed how people could enjoy GDay Everyday with the sari-saring rewarding experiences at GIFLand, encouraging the audience to multiply good vibes through sharing. What makes the 917 celebration really special this year is that customers can share their rewards with communities needing help.

An example of this is Globe’s G Legends Cup, an amateur mobile gaming tournament that lets winners share their prize with their beneficiary of choice. Other exciting activities include G Chance the Raffle, the G Super Sale, G Business Summit, and G Music Fest where customers’ participation in each program contributes to collective support to Globe’s partner beneficiaries.

“Our bayanihan spirit is playing a crucial role in helping our fellow Filipinos face our current challenges. And, we want to give our customers the opportunity to further ignite this bayanihan spirit. Which is why with GDay Everyday, we reward our customers and at the same time, empower them to support the wider community through Globe’s 15 partner beneficiaries,” she said.

Customers can also use their Globe Rewards points to donate to sustainability partners that support education, environment, health and well-being, poverty reduction, and disaster relief.

Digitizing transactions with Globe Shop & Pay

Another innovation launched at GIFLand is Shop & Pay, a self-service, highly-interactive one-stop shop for all your essentials in Globe.

Gino Guinto, Globe’s Vice President for Retail Sales Operations gave audiences a virtual walk-through of the new technology, highlighting its convenience and accessibility.

He said, “Sa panahon ngayon, kailangan talaga nating makasiguro na ligtas tayo tuwing lumalabas tayo ng ating mga bahay, kaya pinadali namin ang mga transactions ng ating mga customers to lessen their risk of exposure sa Globe Shop & Pay.”

Be it a request for a mobile or broadband plan, a handset, 917 apparel and merchandise, the new Globe Shop & Pay is sure to make transacting with Globe safer and more convenient for customers. It also features a vending machine to pay bills, buy load, call card or SIM, and cash-in via GCash.

Everything you need and love in the new GlobeOne Super app!

At the GDay Circus Tent, Globe unveiled the new GlobeOne Super App, which combines the features and experiences of all existing apps — GlobeOne, TM, Globe At Home, and Globe Rewards. It aims to be the one app that will empower Globe customers to access all of their essential transactions and accounts, be it topping up their prepaid mobile or broadband plans, redemption of rewards or payment of bills.

“With an app that has everything, we made sure that the experience is easy for our customers for their everyday use. Sa GlobeOne app, customers can have easy access to Globe Rewards that they need in their everyday lives — rewards such as KonsultaMD, game pins, discounts to restaurants,” said Juuya Reyes, Product Owner of the GlobeOne App.

Globe Prepaid Brand Head Eric Tanbauco also unveiled GoCREATE, an exclusive feature on the GlobeOne app that allows prepaid customers to take charge and customize their own promo.

He shared, “We think it’s also important for our customers to have control over their promos. With GoCREATE, customers can customize their own promos based sa needs nila. Sila mismo have a say on what goes in their own promo. Pwede nilang piliin, for example, how much data to use, how long it will run, and kung saan gagamitin.”

Para #GDayEveryday, customers can now download the new GlobeOne app for FREE in the Apple Store and the Google Play Store.

In line with Globe’s mission to drive digital adoption and transformation in the Philippines, they also shared exciting updates on the Globe Online Shop. Globe’s Digital Experience Lead, Mitch Opao, happily shared to customers that they can do more on the platform, including renewing their mobile plans, ordering their Home Prepaid WiFi devices online, tracking its delivery, and paying cashless via GCash.

Globe supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly UN SDG No. 9, which recognizes the importance of infrastructure and innovation as crucial drivers of economic growth and development, and UN SDG No. 12 on sustainable consumption and production. It is committed to upholding the UN Global Compact Principles and 10 UN SDGs.