Globe Telecom gives back to ftontliners through Shopee Bayanihan Program

It’s been more than a year into the global pandemic and everyone’s lives have been changed tremendously. However, no group is more affected than frontliners who have continued to bravely lead the fight against the virus.

Since the onset of the virus outbreak, courageous frontliners have been tirelessly serving to treat the sick and contain the COVID-19 cases in the country. Recognizing their bravery and selfless acts as modern-day heroes, Globe Telecom partnered with Shopee Bayanihan to give back to frontliners in the country.

Through Shopee’s Bayanihan Frontliner Package 2021, frontliners will be entitled to various discounts such as P150 off from Globe at Home Prepaid WiFi devices, P100 off for HomeSurf 199 and Go140 promos, P50 off for Surf4All99, topped with Free Shipping Vouchers and 20% discount voucher valid from May 7 to June 7, 2021, with no minimum spend required. That means any frontliner registered in the Program can get themselves mobile load, data allowance and prepaid wifi with MAJOR DISCOUNTS for a limited time only.

Globe Telecom, as the leading telecommunication company in the Philippines, has been ushering the change to first-class connectivity within the nation. The company recognizes its progress was made possible, despite the pandemic, through the valiant efforts of the frontliners and giving back to their invaluable service through the Shopee Bayanihan 2021 is the perfect opportunity.

“Shopee is happy to partner with Globe to support all our frontliners who are sacrificing their time and effort to fight against the pandemic continuously. Through our platform, people can easily provide help to those in need, particularly our modern-day heroes and their families. We will continue to come up with initiatives like Shopee Bayanihan: Frontliner Package to uplift, encourage, and support the Filipino community,” shared Martin Yu, Shopee Philippines Director.

Frontliner Package 2021 entitles registered participants to exciting and exclusive Shopee discount vouchers and partner brand vouchers, including Globe Telecom. Interested participants simply need to register in the promo microsite and sign up with their Shopee account.

Aside from its partnership with Shopee Philippines, Globe Telecom has other ongoing initiatives to help the country fight against COVID-19. These include access to lifeline hotlines, better customer experience, and products to help businesses to remain afloat amid these challenging times.

The battle against the ongoing pandemic may be far from over, but thanks to the courage and efforts of our modern-day heroes, Filipinos get to stay safe and healthy wherever they are in the country that’s why Globe Telecom encourages frontliners of the country to take advantage of this humble token of appreciation by registering for the Frontliner Package 2021 today.