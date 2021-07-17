Globe warns of scams targeting OTT’s, postpaid customers

As part of its advocacy to #MakeITSafePH and protect customers from scammers and spammers, Globe cautioned its customers never to give their one-time pin (OTP) — even when offered a prize or promo — and immediately report suspicious calls and texts to https://www.globe.com.ph/stop-spam.html.

The company reiterated this reminder amid issues related to over-the-top (OTT) media services in the past few months. In this modus operandi, fraudsters sign up to a media service using a random Globe Postpaid number. They then send an SMS to the number posing as a Globe rep to inform the customer that they have won prizes such as cell phones and motorcycles. The customer is then asked for the OTP generated from signing up. Once the customer sends the OTP, the scammers complete the signup, and the former gets billed for the subscription.

This is a form of “smishing”, wherein attackers send text messages pretending to represent reputable companies to trick a person into revealing their personal information.

“The shift to a more digital lifestyle amid restrictions makes vigilance all the more important, since fraudsters are adapting to this reality and are looking for avenues to hoodwink customers. As a connectivity enabler, Globe has been working closely with its partners to deter these illegal acts, and the cooperation of our customers is crucial since their awareness is the first line of defense,” said Anton Bonifacio, Globe Chief Information Security Officer.

Globe has been sending regular SMS blasts to all customers in the past few months to warn them of this ongoing scam. It has also been active on its social media platform, Globe Icon, to inform the public on how to detect scammers. The company has also been helping customers resolve wrongful charges.

The company also shared information on how to spot a scam or spam message:

The sender is an 11-digit number. Official Globe advisories come only from a 4-digit or alphanumeric sender code.

There is a deliberate capitalization of certain letters and grammatical and spelling errors in the message.

The text message requests for personal information, e.g., name, age, and address in exchange for raffle prizes.

The sender requests for OTP or one-time pin, password, or PIN. Globe and other legitimate institutions will never request for a password or OTP, so they should never be shared with anyone.

Customers can also reach out to Globe through several channels to report fraudulent activities, including the company’s Facebook account https://web.facebook.com/globeph, Twitter account @Talk2GLOBE, and the GlobeOne app.

#MakeITSafePH is part of the company’s broader campaign to keep customers safe online and promote the responsible use of technology.

Its flagship Digital Thumbprint Program (DTP) educates the youth on digital citizenship and prevents online abuse. Globe transformed the DTP modules into easily accessible e-modules available online to reach more internet users, as people have grown more reliant on the internet and digital tools. The DTP has been integrated by the Department of Education (DepEd) into the K-12 curriculum to bolster DepEd’s existing modules around digital literacy.

There is also support for the #SaferKidsPH campaign which looks to maximize awareness on protection measures when it comes to Online Sexual Abuse and Exploitation of Children (OSAEC).

“As a company that connects many Filipinos, it is our responsibility and commitment to protect our customers and keep every aspect of our business safe and secure from all forms of criminality. We are always on the lookout for the latest schemes so we can apprise the public and importantly, find ways to combat these,” said Bonifacio.

The company strongly supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), particularly UN SDG No. 9, which highlights the roles of infrastructure and innovation as crucial drivers of economic growth and development. Globe is committed to upholding the United Nations Global Compact principles and contributing to 10 UN SDGs.

To learn more about how to stay safe and secure digitally, visit https://www.globe.com.ph.