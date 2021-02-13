Gloc-9 releases first indie album

Ever since transitioning to become an independent artist, Gloc-9 has been releasing singles via his various digital platforms such as YouTube and Spotify.

However, the month of LOVE have ignited the fires of inspiration in our favorite MAKATA that he came out with a six track Valentine’s “album” to be released starting February 14-19 one track per day.

Titled POOT AT PAG-IBIG, the album is a Valentine’s anthology to love, romanticizing stories of a dying love (Title Track: Alitaptap), love for your dream (Title Track: Di Marunong and Payong), a partner’s longing (Title Track: Sana), a selfish love (Title Track: Oka), and (Title Track: BPB) life’s harsh realities often devoid of love. All songs were composed by Aristotle Pollisco, arranged by Rassel “Goodson” Tiquia, and mixed and mastered by John Edmel “Gcode” Tabuniar.

But what makes this project extra special is Gloc-9’s collaboration with his twins, Danielle Shaun and Sean Daniel. Danielle Shaun, who is featured as elle shaun, showcases her singing voice in the song “Sana” (second collaboration between father and daughter after the song “Gusto Ko” featured in Gloc-9’s “Talumpati” album) and Daniel rendered the concept art of the album cover.