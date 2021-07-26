GMovies Offers Tickets for Joel Lamangan’s Lockdown

For over a year, movie theaters have been closed, affecting the movie industry tremendously. However, it has paved the way for digital streaming platforms to rise in popularity.

GMovies, the leading online ticketing platform in the country, is now your affordable and accessible gateway to never-before-seen films at the price of just one ticket.

With its partnership with UPSTREAM.PH, a new online Transactional Video on Demand (TVOD) platform which delivers a wide range of local and international content for the Philippines and the broader global Filipino market, you get to experience entertainment like never before.

On July 23, 2021, GMovies and UPSTREAM.PH are offering an exciting new Filipino movie by revered director Joel Lamangan called Lockdown, a gripping story about a returning OFW (Danny Asuncion) who turns into cybersex to provide for his struggling family because of the global pandemic and economic crisis. This R-18 film also features Paolo Gumabao, making his first major film debut, and award-winning actress Max Eigenmann.

“Fueled by our mission to help the Philippine film industry advance, we found ourselves in a unique situation to offer our ticketing service to more local content,” said Janis Racpan, Director for Business Development and Marketing at Globe Telecom. “We hope our audiences will show their support by booking tickets at an affordable price on GMovies.”

To book movies such as Lockdown on GMovies, simply download the GMovies app or visit gmovies.ph. Then select “Lockdown” from the “Home” or “Stream Now” page. Then, tap the “Pay” button. Choose your payment option on the “Payment” page. After your payment confirmation, you have the option to “Stream Now on UPSTREAM” or watch later from the “My Shows” tab.

Together, GMovies and UPSTREAM.PH plan to usher the Filipino audience into a new world of cinema and recreate the cinema experience into something unforgettable.

GMovies’ partnership with UPSTREAM.PH is a testament to Globe Telecom’s commitment to creating wonderful experiences for people to discover more ways to enjoy life. So while Filipinos may not be keen to watch movies in the cinemas in the meantime, they can still experience fresh and incredible Filipino movies in the comforts and safety of their homes. GMovies is simply your ticket to the latest shows.