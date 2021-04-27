Go cashless at 5.5 ShopeePay Cashless Festival to score these deals

Do you love online shopping for the ease and convenience it offers? Are you always on the lookout for the best deals and discounts? We’ve got one easy shopping hack for you: go cashless!

ShopeePay, Shopee’s integrated mobile wallet, offers users access to digital payment services. By going cashless with ShopeePay, shoppers can enjoy safe, easy, and timely transactions. Aside from this, Filipinos can also redeem exclusive rewards and make the most out of events like the 5.5 ShopeePay Cashless Festival from April 26 to April 29.

At the 5.5. ShopeePay Cashless Festival, shoppers get to score fantastic deals at the lowest prices while enjoying free shipping, cashback, ₱1 deals, and contactless in-store payments with ShopeePay. Check out the best deals you can enjoy until April 29.

Get free shipping when shopping for your groceries

Need to complete next week’s grocery list? Enjoy free shipping when you buy cooking and cleaning essentials using ShopeePay. Make breakfast fun for your kids with Kelloggs Chocos Magic, which contains chocolate-flavored cereals in cute shapes. If you’re in a rush, prepare meals quickly with Del Monte BBQ Marinade, packed with spices and seasonings for that perfect barbecue taste. Clean up after each meal with Joy Dishwashing Liquid, which helps cut grease effectively. To keep the rest of your house squeaky clean, use Domex Multi-Purpose Cleaner for removing tough dirt and stains and disinfecting surfaces.

Enjoy cashback when you purchase these R&R essentials

Now that many of us stay inside more often these days, we need to make our homes conducive for relaxation. The first step is ensuring that every nook and cranny of the house is virus-free. Use Mighty Disinfectant Spray, which is non-corrosive and less harmful compared to bleach disinfectants. Keep yourself comfy with Posee Indoor Slippers. Each pair is made of cotton and filled with a high elastic sponge. Then kick back, relax, and play your favorite online games with JBL Gaming Headset. Enjoy the surround sound that keeps you immersed in each game. Bonus: you get 20% cashback when you purchase each of these products with ShopeePay.

Avail of unbeatable deals on your next merienda

Are you looking for cheap merienda options for the whole family? You can buy yummy comfort food for only ₱1 when you order with ShopeePay! Take advantage of Big Guys Pizza’s buy one take one promo. With two boxes, there’s enough for everyone. Fries is the perfect companion to pizza, so place an order or two of mouthwatering Potato Corner Regular French Fries. If you’re in the mood for something a little sweeter, fluffy bites of Red Ribbon Butter Mamon & Ensaimada will surely satisfy your cravings.

Stay connected while saving money on mobile load, data, internet, and more

Keep in touch with loved ones and communicate with your colleagues more effectively using ShopeePay’s big discounts on mobile load and data. On April 26, enjoy all-day deals such as ₱10 load for ₱6, ₱15 load for ₱9, and ₱5 load for ₱1. You can also get up to 20% cashback when you pay bills for your landline, internet, postpaid plan, and more on Shopee.

Aside from these deals, you can get big cashbacks the next time you make in-store payments at Puregold, CBTL, or Potato Corner. Simply use Scan and Pay on your ShopeePay homepage wallet to enjoy contactless payments and redeem 20% cashback with no minimum spend.

Topping up is now more convenient than ever since you can link ShopeePay directly to your debit card. You can easily make the most out of all the deals at the 5.5 ShopeePay Cashless Festival!