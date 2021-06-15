Celebrate Father’s Day with Goldilocks Bundle Feasts!

A father’s love exceeds all boundaries. From teaching his son how to ride his first bike to walking his daughter down the aisle, words simply cannot describe the emotions that run through a dad when it comes to caring for his family.

As Father’s day weekend approaches, how can we show our appreciation to someone who has sacrificed so much for us? They say that the best way to a man’s heart is through his stomach, so Goldilocks may have the perfect answer.

To celebrate Father’s Day, the country’s number one bakeshop is proud to roll out its special bundles for the month of June.

Bundle 1 includes 1 Fiesta Pack Palabok or Sotanghon with BBQ and Lumpiang Shanghai/Lumpia, 1 Bicol Express, and any 9″ round Greeting Cake as well as Coke 1.5L. This bundle is Good for 4-6 people for P899 only.

Bundle 2 (HERO BUNDLE) includes 1 Fiesta Pack Palabok or Sotanghon with BBQ and Lumpiang Shanghai/Lumpia Bicol Express, Any Greeting Cake 8×12, Coke 1.5L and serves 4-6 people for P1,179 only.

While Bundle 3 is composed of 1 Baked Hawaiian Spaghetti Party Pack, 1 Pork BBQ Party Pack, 1 Chocolate Almond Crunch Cake or any Premium Cake, Coke 1.5L and is good for 8-10 people for only P1,709.

Grab this special Father’s Day Promo from June 10- 30 at select Goldilocks stores only