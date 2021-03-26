Goldilocks offers as much as P200 cashback exclusively to PayMaya users

Fulfilling your Pinoy food cravings has just gotten more rewarding, especially if you’re paying contactless, as Goldilocks offers an exclusive reward to customers who will #ScanToPay via PayMaya QR for their online purchases.

Whether you’re craving for your favorite puto’t dinuguan or looking to buy your go-to cakes for special celebrations, you can’t go wrong with ordering from Goldilocks. And now, your cravings can turn into rewards, as you can enjoy up to P200 Balik Bayad when you order meals at www.goldilocksdelivery.com.ph and pay via PayMaya QR.

When you spend at least P800 on your online orders at Goldilocks, you will get a 10% cashback of up to P100. You can enjoy this exciting reward twice, until March 31, 2021 to get a total of P200 cashback.

To take advantage of this exclusive promo, all you have to do is order your Goldilocks favorites at www.goldilocksdelivery.com.ph, select debit/credit card in the payment option, and click PayMaya to pay via QR. From there, just scan the QR code using your PayMaya app and tap Pay! It’s that simple and convenient!

Ordering your favorite meals online, doesn’t only offer convenience and rewards, it also keeps your transactions safer – especially given the updated quarantine measures in place in NCR and nearby provinces. And by paying contactless with PayMaya instead of cash-on-delivery, you’re also adding another layer of safety for yourself as well as for the delivery personnel.

Given this and the awesome rewards waiting for you at Goldilocks and other partner restaurants, stores, and establishments, going cashless with the #BetterQR from PayMaya is definitely the best option.

To get a taste of the safe, convenient, and rewarding cashless lifestyle, simply download the PayMaya app at https://official.paymaya.com/CAK1/425eb133 and register an account. Remember, for your food cravings, don’t pay cash. PayMaya!

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

