GOMO launches ‘Mo Creds raffle to let you do more with your data!

GOMO, the game-changing telco brand launched in 2020, gives users a 5G-ready SIM with 30GB of No Expiry Data. Since their launch, the brand has created fun ways to let users make the most of their data allocation.

And now, GOMO is giving users another exciting way to use data with the launch of the ‘Mo Creds raffle.

Use Your ‘Mo Creds to Win a New iPhone or Samsung

‘Mo Creds is an innovative way of using data launched by GOMO last October 2020. The ‘Mo Creds feature on the GOMO app was a first in market innovation that allowed customers to convert existing data into calls and texts. Subscribers no longer needed to purchase additional credits or promos for this. All they had to do was visit the GOMO app to convert their data in a few simple taps.

Since the successful launch of ‘Mo Creds, there have been over 2.4 million conversions to date. GOMO is celebrating this success this July by launching a new way for users to utilize their ‘Mo Creds.

Until July 6, GOMO users can convert their ‘Mo Creds into raffle tickets to join the first GOMO ‘Mo Creds raffle. Every 0.5GB of data can be converted into one raffle ticket and five text messages. 1.4GB can be converted into 3 raffle tickets and 15 text messages.

The winners will be drawn by a randomized electronic raffle on July 7, posted on GOMO’s SocMed by July 8, and contacted via email. Up for grabs are brand new iPhone 12s and Samsung S21s along with GCash Credits.

#WeDontStop

Since GOMO officially launched their #WeDontStop campaign last year, the telco has encouraged users to break free and continue doing what they love. The brand has disrupted the market with game-changing innovations like a fully digital experience, no expiry data, and unli data.

They also launched exclusive concerts, an artist series, and fun virtual events for everyone to enjoy.

GOMO keeps pushing the envelope

“We’re thrilled to launch the ‘Mo Creds raffle,” said Bianca Villareal, GOMO Head of Acquisition & Digital Marketing. “It’s another way of letting our subscribers use their data and a fun way of celebrating the success of the ‘Mo Creds feature. The raffle is just the first of many more innovative ways for users to use their GOMO data that we will be launching in the months ahead, so keep an eye out.”