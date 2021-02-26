Good deals and freebies in Beko’s OXtra Ordinary Sale

Beko, Europe’s No. 1 Appliance Brand, is always on the lookout for ways to make people’s lives easier.

Aside from providing consumers appliances equipped with the latest technologies, Beko also holds seasonal sales so that more people can experience using the brand’s products.

Avail of substantial discounts, freebies and amazing bundles from Beko’s OXtra Ordinary Sale!

The BIM25301X, a multifunctional 60cm built-in oven with eight cooking functions, is priced at Php19,992 from Php24,990 while the HIMW75225SX, a 70cm built-in gas hob, is at Php14,990 from Php19,990.

The HISW72225SOB, a 75cm built-in gas hob, is now at only Php10,392 from Php12,990 while the HISW73225SOB, another 75cm built-in gas hob, is at Php11,192 from Php13,990. The HIZG64120SX, a 60cm built-in gas hob, is now only Php7,192 from Php8,990 while the HIZM64121SX, a 60cm gas + electric hob, is now only Php9,192 from Php11,490.

The 12 cu. ft. RCNT340E50VZP, a bottom mount no frost refrigerator, is now at Php27,690 from Php31,990, while the 8.8 cu. ft. RDNT251I50VS, a top mount no frost refrigerator, is now only Php17,290 from Php21,990. The 12 cu. ft. RDNT340I20VZP, a top mount no frost refrigerator, is now at Php23,490 from Php27,990.

The WCV7612X0, a front load fully automatic washer with 7-kilo capacity, is now priced at Php24,090 from Php27,990.

You can also get freebies on top of discounts when you purchase other Beko models.

Get a free Beko vacuum cleaner when you buy the BDC6C55X , a 60-c.m. 4 vitro-ceramic hob oven, priced at Php46,791 from Php51,990. The DH10444RX0, a front load fully automatic dryer with 10-kilo capacity and heat pump technology, also comes with a free vacuum cleaner and is now at Php34,191 from Php37,990.

The 60 c.m. FSET63110DX, a 3 gas + hot plate electronic oven, is now only Php32,391 from Php35,990 and also comes with a free Beko vacuum cleaner. The electronic oven has Halogen Illumination and offers faster and more efficient cooking with special burner design. The 60 c.m. FSM63320TXDL, a 3 gas + hot plate multifunctional oven, is at Php35,991 from Php39,990. The 90 c.m. GG12116GX, a gas oven and electric grill with 4 gas and 2 hot plates, is priced at Php47,791 from Php51,990 and comes with a free Beko range hood.

The GG15126DXPR, a 90 c.m. electric oven and grill with 4 gas and 1 wok burner, is now at Php55,791 from Php61,990 and comes with a free range hood. This oven and grill gives you a clear view of what’s happening inside with Halogen Illumination so you don’t need fo open the oven door to see what’s happening inside. Meanwhile, the GM15326DXPR, a 90cm electric oven and grill with 4 gas and 1 wok burner with an oven size cavity volume of 112L, is now only at Php65,691 from Php72,990. Aside from Halogen Illumination, the oven and grill has Telescopic Shelves to make your life easier. The runner system lets you pull out the shelf all the way out (or 2/3 of it, for partial Telescopic version) of the oven while supporting the dish.

If you’re looking at upgrading and replacing your household appliances, check out Beko’s OXtra Ordinary Sale which runs until February 28.