Google promotes mental and digital well-being

This May for Mental Health Awareness Month, Google is holding an online event called “Well-being Day” on May 25, 2021 at 3:00PM via Google’s YouTube channel and Facebook page. This is to help promote mental and digital well-being which have become even more important during the pandemic. The event will be freely accessible to the public to help and inform more people.

Ronald Del Castillo, PsyD, MPH,–a psychologist, consultant on social and behavior change communication, and a former associate professor of mental health, public health and social policy–will talk about protecting our mental well-being and how we can effectively cope with stress during the ongoing pandemic.

“Taking care of our mental well-being is as important as our physical health. As the pandemic continues to take a toll on us, we need to talk about mental health more so we can learn how to cope with stress in a positive way. There is a pressing need to further normalize having conversations about it so people who need help can immediately be heard and seek support,” said Ronald Del Castillo, PsyD, MPH.

According to the latest e-Conomy SEA Report, Filipinos were spending 4.0 hours online (for personal use) pre-COVID-19, which spiked to 5.2 hours at the height of lockdowns last year–the highest across the SEA region–and now rests at 4.9 hours per day.

YouTube creators will be joining the event to share their perspective about the topic and how the creator community can practice digital well-being.

Google will also discuss creating healthy digital habits through the help of its products and initiatives such as the Digital Wellbeing app, and using Search to surface relevant information including the National Center for Mental Health Crisis Hotline.

“People’s digital well-being is important to Google. This is integrated at the heart of our products and services because we believe technology should improve lives–and not the other way around. We hope that more people will look after their mental well-being and will take the steps towards creating a healthier digital lifestyle. Let’s also make it a habit to always check in on ourselves and our loved ones,” said Mervin Wenke, Communications and Public Affairs Head at Google Philippines.

The event will be hosted by YouTube creator and mental health advocate Janina Vela.