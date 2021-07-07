Got Vaccinated? Get These Well-Deserved Treats From Max’s Group For Doing Your Part

Max’s Group, the largest casual dining group in the Philippines, is supporting the local restaurant industry’s effort to help the country reach herd immunity through the Smart Bakuna Benefits program. Fully vaccinated customers can enjoy exclusive offers like free dishes, drink upsizes, discounts, or “buy one, get one” deals from well-loved brands such as Max’s Restaurant, Yellow Cab Pizza Co., Pancake House, Krispy Kreme, Teriyaki Boy, Sizzlin’ Steak, Dencio’s, and Jamba Juice. It’s a win-win situation and a smart move for everyone—get the protection you and your loved ones need against COVID-19 and enjoy a treat from Max’s Group for doing your part in helping expedite the country’s vaccination program.

Cool down with Max’s classic Halo-Halo

For a minimum purchase of P500, get a FREE solo Halo-Halo to cap off your delicious Sarap-to-the-Bones® meal at Max’s. This timeless house special dessert is the perfect Pinoy Cooler for anyone needing a relaxing break from the heat. The promo is valid for dine-in transactions only and is available from June 15 to December 31, 2021 in all Max’s Restaurant branches nationwide. Not valid in conjunction with any other promos and discounts. For more information, please visit: https://www.facebook.com/maxsrestaurant

Take a bite of Yellow Cab’s new thin crust pizzas

Enjoy a FREE 9″ Classic NY-Style Thin Crust Pizza when you present your vaccination card (1st dose or 2nd dose) with your P750 purchase of ala carte products at Yellow Cab. Yellow Cab is making staying safe even better with your choice of the iconic Pepperoni or local favorite Hawaiian in its newest NY-Style Thin Crust. Get vaccinated now and score a double win for yourself with Yellow Cab! This promo is available in selected branches for dine-in transactions only from June 1 to November 30, 2021.

Choose to feel extra good at Pancake House

For protecting the house, you can enjoy a Buy 1, Get 1 offer for every 2-piece order of Classic Pancakes with whipped butter or the crispy delicious Golden Brown Waffle. This offer is valid for dine in, single receipt transactions only in all stores from June 15 to December 31, 2021. Prices are inclusive of 12% VAT and subject to 8% service charge. Not valid with ongoing promos and discounts.

Happiness comes in a free Krispy Kreme doughnut

Treat yourself to a FREE Original Glazed® doughnut when you buy any 12oz. Krispy Kreme Beverage (Hot/Iced/Chillers). Choose from a variety of original and signature flavors to help you find the perfect drink to pair with the sweetest, mouth-watering treat in town. Offer is valid for in-store purchase only at select stores and is available from June 15 to December 31, 2021.

Level up your Japanese cravings with Teriyaki Boy

Get that dose of Japanese cuisine that you’ve been craving for and take it to a whole new level when you avail of a FREE 5-piece Gyoza for a minimum single receipt purchase of P900. This offer is only available in the following branches: Burgos, Cash n’ Carry, MOA, SM Trece, Shell Mamplasan, SM Lipa, Nuciti Batangas. Valid for dine-in only until August 31, 2021.

Fill yourself up at Sizzlin’ Steak

The treats keep on comin’ and sizzlin’. For a minimum single receipt purchase of P900, enjoy a FREE fillin’ plate of Chicken Strips. Indulge your taste buds with every flavor-bursting bite that also comes with a side of rice and veggies. This offer is only available in the following branches: SM Trece, Shell Mamplasan, SM Lipa, Nuciti Batangas. Valid for dine-in only until August 31, 2021.

Have a delicious feast with Dencio’s

Since you got vaccinated, reward yourself with FREE three sticks of Pork BBQ when you make a minimum purchase of P1,000. This, and more classic Filipino meals you can enjoy anytime of the day, await you at Dencio’s whether you’re dining solo, with family, or with your barkada. This offer is valid for dine-in transactions only until August 31, 2021.

Give your immunity a Jamba Juice boost

For being a good citizen, you deserve a #RealGood smoothie. Enjoy a FREE upsize (from 16oz to 22oz) for Strawberries Wild, Banana Berry, or Chocolate Moo’d drink orders. This offer is valid for in-store purchases only at select participating branches. Available from June 15 to December 31, 2021.

To check stores that are open near your area, its operating hours, or to call directly, visit maxsgroupdelivers.com.

Smart Bakuna Benefits is part of the vaccine education efforts under the Ingat Angat Bakuna Lahat advocacy supported by the Department of Trade & Industry. These exclusive offers aim to provide additional incentives for Filipinos to get themselves vaccinated.

Offers are available during the operational hours of participating stores from June 1 to August 31, 2021, unless stated otherwise by the brand partner. Vaccinated customers only need to show their vaccination cards and a valid ID to avail of the promos. For the full list of participating restaurants and terms & conditions of the Smart Bakuna Benefits promo, visit www.ingat-angat.com/benefits .