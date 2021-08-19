Grab all the Hottest K-Pop Merch at Shopee Collector’s Fair

Although we can’t see our favorite idols in person just yet and the closest we can get to doing so is through online concerts, you can still enjoy the full stan experience! While we all continue to stay home for the time being, we can sing along to our favorite artists’ releases, laugh at their crackhead energy on variety shows, enjoy the camaraderie of fellow fans on social media, and show our support by buying K-Pop merch.

Whatever K-Pop fandom you’re from, check out Shopee Collector’s World to discover Shopee-exclusive deals and markdowns from popular and trusted merch sellers. Build your K-Pop shrine from home and check out all the kyeopta collectibles to add to your merch display at the K-Pop Merch World this August 20-21.

Here are our top picks from the sale, with discounts up to 80% off:

NCTzens, this is not a drill: 7DREAM is back! Get your very own copy of NCT Dream’s much-awaited full-length debut album, NCT DREAM Hot Sauce, from CNA Philippines. Aside from the CD, this item also includes a photobook, postcard book, sticker, folded poster, and photocard.

Feel hotter, sweeter, cooler with this BTS BUTTER album from N.Cat Philippines. ARMYs, you’ll find that getting both the Peaches and Cream versions is hard to resist! Each order contains the CD, photobook, lyrics card, instant photocard, photo stand, folded message card, graphic sticker, photocard, and poster.

Light up your TWICE shrine with this official Twice Lightband Kit. With this package, you get one light band, a gorgeous golden necklace, a photocard set, a guarantee card, and warranty. Can you already imagine what the Candy Bong ocean looks like in concert?

BLINKS, don’t miss out on the chance to make this limited-edition version of the BLACKPINK Official Lightstick yours. It’s equal parts cute and badass, and the perfect companion if you’re planning yet another rewatch of Blackpink: Light Up the Sky.

