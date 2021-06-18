Grab celebrates its 9th birthday with Manyversary: The Anything and Everything Sale, and you’re invited!

Grab, Southeast Asia’s leading superapp, celebrates its 9th anniversary in the Philippines with a two-week “Manyversary: The Anything and Everything Sale”, running from June 21 – July 4. The sale offers consumers amazing discounts of up to 70% across Grab’s wide range of services.

Over the years, Grab has been a partner to many Filipinos,providing them with vital services daily such as mobility, deliveries, and cashless payments. Since the onset of the pandemic, many Filipinos have been focused on ensuring value for money in their everyday activities such as ordering food, groceries and daily essentials, or paying their bills.

Through the Manyversary campaign, Filipinos are able to get more value out of their regular activities all in one superapp!

Amazing birthday treats on anything you want, and everything you need!

From June 21, Grab users will be able to enjoy big savings with these week-long *deals:

GrabMart: Unlimited free delivery, up to P300 off, and 20% off bestsellers on GrabMart

GrabPay:

50% off GrabExpress Pabili, with a P9 flat fare

20% cashback on your Bills Payment transaction

Up to P300 off Lazada purchases when using your GrabPay Card

GrabCar: 10% off your next ride, with no minimum fare

GrabFood: Up to 50% off your order

GrabExpress: 20% off your deliveries

Making the celebration more exciting, consumers can enjoy even greater discounts on Grab’s many services with daily flash sale deals!

The fun doesn’t stop there as Grab gives consumers even more ways to save just by taking a spin on Grab’s Wheel of Fortune. Test your luck for a chance to win P999,999 worth of GrabReward Points, a P5,000 GrabMart shopping spree, P2,000 worth of GrabFood vouchers, and more vouchers you can use throughout the sale!

Celebrating nine years of partnership with the Filipino community

First launched in the Philippines in 2012, Grab has grown from a ride-hailing service to a superapp supporting Filipinos every day. Grab remains committed to consistently providing consumers value through the many convenient services offered via its platform, while also supporting the long-term success of its driver-, delivery- and merchant-partners.

“We are extremely grateful to be celebrating nine remarkable years of committed service in the Philippines. Reaching this exciting milestone only reinforces our commitment to leveraging our platform and technology to make sure that consumers can always easily fulfil their daily needs at reasonable prices and that our partners continue to have access to earning opportunities. We hope our Manyversary campaign will be both fun and rewarding to consumers while boosting the livelihoods of our partners,” said Grab Philippines Country Head Grace Vera Cruz.

Join the party and celebrate Grab’s 9th birthday with Grab Manyversary: The Anything and Everything Sale and make sure to check the app regularly for the week-long deals, daily flash sales, and exciting prizes available from June 21 to July 4, 2021!

For more details, check out the Grab app or visit www.grab.com to learn more about Grab Manyversary: The Anything and Everything Sale!