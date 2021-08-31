Grab the Perfect Deals for Every Dynamic, Action-Packed Lifestyle this 9.9 Super Shopping Day

While most of us may be staying home during this time, that doesn’t mean we’ve become less busy. With new hobbies and responsibilities, life is now, if possible, even more action-packed. And when you’ve got your hands full each day, it can all feel a little overwhelming sometimes—but you can do it with a little help!

Whether you’ve discovered passions, taken on more responsibilities at work, or even picked up side hustles, you need items to boost your productivity and help you make the most out of each day. The onset of the ber months marks an even busier season, so you need the right tools to keep you focused and efficient. And at Shopee’s 9.9 Super Shopping Day, you can find the perfect products to accompany you as you set out to accomplish all your goals.

For the outdoor explorers

In the midst of the pandemic, a lot of us fell in love with nature. We all needed a bit of escape, after all, and found peace of mind in outdoor pursuits. If you love hiking or biking, keep track of your heart rate and GPS with the HUAWEI Fit Smart Watch. For those who love jogging, queue up some tunes to keep you company with Sabbat X12 Bluetooth Earphones, which provides a punchy bass, dynamic stereo experience, and high-definition sound quality with its aptX technology. Lastly, whatever outdoor activity you’re into, don’t forget to stay safe and hydrated. Keep your water refreshingly cold for up to up to 24 hours with Hydro Flask 20 oz.

For the city hustlers

If you’re a city hustler who braves the metro to go to work, run errands, or operate your own business, you need gadgets that can keep you powered while on the go. Anker PowerCore Powerbank can charge up to two devices simultaneously at high speed. Traverse through the city with Lenovo D1 Lite, a navigation monitor which comes with a surround view, high-fidelity radio, and voice and sound control. Meanwhile, you can work in transit using the HUAWEI MatePad. This tablet has a RAM of 4GB, a battery of 7250mAh, and a maximum storage card capacity of microSD 512GB.

For the productive homebodies

It’s not easy to stay productive when you’re always just at home, but with the right gadgets, you can accomplish your to-do list each day. Create a clutter-free workspace with the wireless Logitech K380 Bluetooth Keyboard, which has a range of 10 m. Google Nest Mini works perfectly for both work and play with its built-in Chromecast, Google Assistant, and Bluetooth 5.0. You can’t stay productive in a dirty space, so keep your home clean with Deerma Household Vacuum Cleaner. It has a HEPA filter for preventing the spread of dust and bacteria and a variety of suction brushes for all kinds of surfaces.

For more deals this 9.9 Super Shopping Day, visit https://shopee.ph/m/99.

You can also enjoy discounts from brands such as Abbott, Havaianas, Maybelline, Nestlé, Colgate-Palmolive, Breyleemall.ph, Del Monte, Unilever Beauty, Adidas, P&G Beauty, Enfagrow, Huawei, Vivo, Pampers, realme, and Xiaomi.

Stay safe at home by going cashless with ShopeePay, your all-in-one e-wallet which you can use to Buy Load, Pay Bills, and Scan to Pay at multiple merchants nationwide. Until September 8, top up your ShopeePay wallet through your debit card and online banking to enjoy exclusive ShopeePay promos such as up to 50% Bills Cashback when you pay for Meralco, Maynilad, and more; ₱5 mobile data for only ₱1; and ShopeePay ₱1 Deals from Puregold, Seaoil, Potato Corner, and more.

Download the Shopee app for free via the App Store or Google Play.