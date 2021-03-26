Grab your own Xiaomi devices with these amazing deals at the Lazada Birthday Sale!

Calling all Mi Fans! Get ready to add to cart your favorite Xiaomi devices and enjoy up to 30% off during the Lazada Birthday Sale on March 27.

Amazing offers are lined up on a wide selection of Xiaomi products this one-day sale. Catch the Flash Sale happening from 12:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m. and enjoy fantastic discounts including the Redmi 9A 2+32GB variant at PHP 3,990 (from PHP 4,690), the Redmi Note 8 4+64GB at PHP 5,490 (from PHP 7,990) and the Mi 10T Pro 8+256GB at PHP 23,990 (from PHP 24,990).

Mi Fans should also keep an eye on Mega Offers available throughout the day for the Redmi Note 9 Pro 6+64GB variant at PHP 8,490 (from PHP 9,990) and the Redmi Note 9 Pro 6+128GB variant at PHP 9,990 (from PHP 10,490). Also, the highly raved Mi 10T 6+128GB variant is now priced at PHP 17,990 (from PHP 19,990). The Redmi 9T 4+64GB and 6+128GB variants are also up for grabs for PHP 6,990 and PHP 7,990 respectively.

POCO fans can also enjoy great deals during the flash sale as the POCO M3 4+64GB can now be purchased at PHP 5,790 (from PHP 6,990) while the POCO M3 4+128GB variant is now available at PHP 6,790 (from PHP 7,990). The POCO X3 NFC 6+64GB variant will also be on sale at PHP 8,990 (from PHP 10,990) for one day only.

More Flash Sales and Mega Offers await Mi Fans at the one-day Lazada Birthday Sale this Saturday, March 27! Don’t miss out on getting your own fast-performing, high-quality Xiaomi smartphones at a discounted price. Head right onto Xiaomi’s Lazada store and add to cart now: https://www.lazada.com.ph/shop/xiaomi-official-store.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

