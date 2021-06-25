GrabMart inks deal with SM Markets to offer reliable, convenient online grocery shopping for Filipinos

Grab, Southeast Asia’s leading superapp, continues its commitment to helping Filipino shoppers conveniently access their groceries and everyday essentials through a new partnership between GrabMart and SM Markets. GrabMart consumers can now place orders from selected SM markets via the app- including SM Supermarket, Hypermarket, and Savemore – and receive their orders at home in just an hour.

From June 21 onwards, GrabMart shoppers in Metro Manila and Cebu can order fresh and frozen produce, groceries, home care products, personal care essentials and so much more from SM stores. “We are thrilled to welcome SM Markets as GrabMart’s latest partner. At Grab, we always strive to give the consumer the best shopping experience, and SM’s vast network of stores and wide range of products will make shopping more convenient to Filipinos, especially people short on time or unable to easily visit stories, such as families and busy young workers. As we continue to manage the pandemic situation, we hope that the addition of SM Markets to GrabMart will encourage more people to adopt online shopping,” said Grab Philippines Head of Deliveries Anton Bautista.

SM Supermarket’s President, Jojo Tagbo, also believes that the company’s partnership with GrabMart will help shoppers more easily manage during today’s challenging times, particularly thanks to SM Markets’ wide variety of products and Grab’s fast delivery times.

“The pandemic has affected the lifestyles of our customers including how they shop for groceries. Our goal is to provide them with multiple convenient ways of how they can get what they need from SM Markets. From physically going to the store, shopping online, and call-to-deliver, we offer choices where they can be comfortable. And now, we are partnering with the leading superapp in the country further strengthening our omnichannel offerings,” he said.

As a welcome treat to consumers, GrabMart and SM have exciting offers available to shoppers when they make their next digital grocery run! With a minimum order of just PHP 1200 from any SM Markets branch on GrabMart, groceries delivery is FREE with code SMFREEDEL! Shoppers can save even more by getting PHP 300 off with a minimum order of PHP 2500 with code SM300!

A stronger partnership to serve Filipinos better

SM Markets’ availability on GrabMart is the latest strategic partnership between Grab and SM.

SM and Grab also recently partnered to provide ride discounts, shopping vouchers and free parking vouchers to mall goers who visit SM Supermalls. The campaign, which aims to promote safe shopping at malls, lasts until June 30.

The two brands also entered into a cooperation to allow users of Grab’s in-app wallet GrabPay to top up their accounts at SM Supermalls.