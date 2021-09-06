Great Deals And Discounts On LG Electronics’ 9.9 Sale On ShopeeMall!

LG Electronics announces huge deals and discounts for select products in LG’s wide range of appliances, monitors and gadgets available on the LG Official Flagship Store in ShopeeMall.

If you’re shopping for home appliances and essentials for you and your family, you can enjoy exclusive deals and discounts up to 40% off. Even an LG OLED TV can be yours at an amazing discount!

From September 9-11, get up to 10% off and a PHP500 voucher for top-of-the-line LG home appliances, such as the LG Washing Machine AIDD Front Load Combo Washer, and LG Instaview Refrigerator. Upgrade your home entertainment setup with up to 40% off select LG TVs, LG Portable Speaker XBoom Go PL5, and LG Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with UV Nano Technology.

There will also be shipping discounts store wide in all orders for their air solutions line — LG Puricare Wearable Air Purifier, UV Nano Case, and LG Window Type Aircon Dual Inverter with up to 10% off.

For the hardcore gamers, this is your chance to get LG’s Ultragear Gaming Monitor up to 10% off plus free gaming accessories for select models and a PHP 500 voucher!

Get ready and add your favorites to cart now!