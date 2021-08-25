Greenhouse at Village Square Alabang is now open again for your plant and gardening needs

Greenhouse at Village Square Alabang will remain open to provide your gardening needs, from a wide variety of plants to gardening tools and accessories, as well as landscaping services. Greenhouse is open from 10am to 6pm as Metro Manila transitions to a Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine status.
Retail stores and essential establishments such as supermarkets, pharmacies, convenience stores, banks, restaurants and hardware stores are open to serve customers. Meanwhile, restaurants are open for takeout, delivery and pickup. Delivery and pickup of essentials are available via Pickaroo, Parahero, and other apps.
Those with confirmed schedules may have their COVID-19 vaccine as the Vaccination Center is open.
Greenhouse at Village Square Alabang has been awarded with a Safety Seal certification by the city government of Las Piñas. Mall frontliners are also fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Southies, here is your guide to the mall hours and a complete list of essential stores at Greenhouse at Village Square Alabang that will remain operational during the MECQ period.
FAIRS & GARDENING
GROUND FLOOR
10AM-6PM
- Ngehp’s Green Thumb
09774923486
- WTG
- CHP Plant Stand
- Mer & Liz Garden
- Abner Macuha Landscaping
09616885683
- MNLXhibit
09358544926
- Berde Garden Centre
02 87237719
SECOND FLOOR
- Eper’s Garden
09284293912
- Winners Furniture
FOOD & BEVERAGE
10AM-6PM
- Bonchon
09988479454
- Dampa Express Above Sea Level
09399156899
- Giligans
09225203574
- Gong Cha
09500221350
8AM-8PM
- Hummus Elijah
09275403974
- Starbucks (Accepting deliveries until 12mn)
09178865200
8AM-7PM
- SM Eats
24/7
- 7-Eleven
09974999072
- Lawson
09636372258
BANKS & SERVICES
8AM-6PM
- SM Bills Payment & Money Transfer
10AM-6PM
- Cebuana Lhuillier, Ground Floor
09301775608
ATMs
- Security Bank, Second Floor
- BPI, Second Floor
- BDO, GF SM Hypermarket
GROCERY & PHARMACY
8AM-7PM
- SM Hypermarket
02 88520571
- Watsons
ONE TOWN SQUARE PLACE
- PNB 9AM-3PM
- Vets In Practice
9AM-6PM
- 99 Ranch Store
24/7
For more information on the latest happenings, visit megaworld-lifestylemalls.com or call 8-462-8888.