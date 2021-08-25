Greenhouse at Village Square Alabang is now open again for your plant and gardening needs

Greenhouse at Village Square Alabang will remain open to provide your gardening needs, from a wide variety of plants to gardening tools and accessories, as well as landscaping services. Greenhouse is open from 10am to 6pm as Metro Manila transitions to a Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine status.

Retail stores and essential establishments such as supermarkets, pharmacies, convenience stores, banks, restaurants and hardware stores are open to serve customers. Meanwhile, restaurants are open for takeout, delivery and pickup. Delivery and pickup of essentials are available via Pickaroo, Parahero, and other apps.

Those with confirmed schedules may have their COVID-19 vaccine as the Vaccination Center is open.

Greenhouse at Village Square Alabang has been awarded with a Safety Seal certification by the city government of Las Piñas. Mall frontliners are also fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Southies, here is your guide to the mall hours and a complete list of essential stores at Greenhouse at Village Square Alabang that will remain operational during the MECQ period.

FAIRS & GARDENING

GROUND FLOOR

10AM-6PM

Ngehp’s Green Thumb

09774923486

09774923486 WTG

CHP Plant Stand

Mer & Liz Garden

Abner Macuha Landscaping

09616885683

09616885683 MNLXhibit

09358544926

09358544926 Berde Garden Centre

02 87237719

SECOND FLOOR

Eper’s Garden

09284293912

09284293912 Winners Furniture

FOOD & BEVERAGE

10AM-6PM

Bonchon

09988479454

09988479454 Dampa Express Above Sea Level

09399156899

09399156899 Giligans

09225203574

09225203574 Gong Cha

09500221350

8AM-8PM

Hummus Elijah

09275403974

09275403974 Starbucks (Accepting deliveries until 12mn)

09178865200

8AM-7PM

SM Eats

24/7

7-Eleven

09974999072

09974999072 Lawson

09636372258

BANKS & SERVICES

8AM-6PM

SM Bills Payment & Money Transfer

10AM-6PM

Cebuana Lhuillier, Ground Floor

09301775608

ATMs

Security Bank, Second Floor

BPI, Second Floor

BDO, GF SM Hypermarket

GROCERY & PHARMACY

8AM-7PM

SM Hypermarket

02 88520571

02 88520571 Watsons

ONE TOWN SQUARE PLACE

PNB 9AM-3PM

Vets In Practice

9AM-6PM

9AM-6PM 99 Ranch Store

24/7

For more information on the latest happenings, visit megaworld-lifestylemalls.com or call 8-462-8888.