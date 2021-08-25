Business

Greenhouse at Village Square Alabang is now open again for your plant and gardening needs

Greenhouse at Village Square Alabang will remain open to provide your gardening needs, from a wide variety of plants to gardening tools and accessories, as well as landscaping services. Greenhouse is open from 10am to 6pm as Metro Manila transitions to a Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine status.

Retail stores and essential establishments such as supermarkets, pharmacies, convenience stores, banks, restaurants and hardware stores are open to serve customers. Meanwhile, restaurants are open for takeout, delivery and pickup. Delivery and pickup of essentials are available via Pickaroo, Parahero, and other apps.

Those with confirmed schedules may have their COVID-19 vaccine as the Vaccination Center is open.

Greenhouse at Village Square Alabang has been awarded with a Safety Seal certification by the city government of Las Piñas. Mall frontliners are also fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Southies, here is your guide to the mall hours and a complete list of essential stores at Greenhouse at Village Square Alabang that will remain operational during the MECQ period.

FAIRS & GARDENING

GROUND FLOOR

10AM-6PM

  • Ngehp’s Green Thumb
    09774923486
  • WTG
  • CHP Plant Stand
  • Mer & Liz Garden
  • Abner Macuha Landscaping
    09616885683
  • MNLXhibit
    09358544926
  • Berde Garden Centre
    02 87237719

SECOND FLOOR

  • Eper’s Garden
    09284293912
  • Winners Furniture

FOOD & BEVERAGE

10AM-6PM

  • Bonchon
    09988479454
  • Dampa Express Above Sea Level
    09399156899
  • Giligans
    09225203574
  • Gong Cha
    09500221350

8AM-8PM

  • Hummus Elijah
    09275403974
  • Starbucks (Accepting deliveries until 12mn)
    09178865200

8AM-7PM

  • SM Eats

24/7

  • 7-Eleven
    09974999072
  • Lawson
    09636372258

BANKS & SERVICES

8AM-6PM

  • SM Bills Payment & Money Transfer

10AM-6PM

  • Cebuana Lhuillier, Ground Floor
    09301775608

ATMs

  • Security Bank, Second Floor
  • BPI, Second Floor
  • BDO, GF SM Hypermarket

GROCERY & PHARMACY

8AM-7PM

  • SM Hypermarket
    02 88520571
  • Watsons

ONE TOWN SQUARE PLACE

  • PNB 9AM-3PM
  • Vets In Practice
    9AM-6PM
  • 99 Ranch Store
    24/7

For more information on the latest happenings, visit megaworld-lifestylemalls.com or call 8-462-8888.

