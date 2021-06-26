Greenwich takes it to the Extreme with latest Extremely Overloaded, Extremely Delicious Pizzas

The thrill and satisfaction of flipping open that square box and seeing your favorite Greenwich Overload pizza all covered up with various toppings, melted cheese, and oozing with such appetizing aroma can never get old. Multiply the satisfaction by sharing the treat with family and friends, and you’ve got yourself the signature Greenwich Barkada foodie-venture experience. It couldn’t get any better than that, right?

Well, you’re in for a good surprise!

Taking the whole pizza-eating experience to the extreme level, Greenwich introduces its latest pizza line called the EXTREME OVERLOAD! Extremely delicious and extremely overloaded, kabarkadas can now enjoy Greenwich’s signature combinations of crust and the highest level of toppings and cheese in 4 different flavors that are perfectly extremified.

Available in 12-inch barkada size and 15-inch party size, the four Extreme Overload flavors include the Extreme Hawaiian Overload, the Extreme All-In Overload, the Extreme Pepperoni Overload, and the Extreme All Meat Overload.

Wondering what extremes we can expect from the 4 flavors? Starting at P489 only, you can enjoy:

Extreme Hawaiian Overload: Greenwich’s best-selling Hawaiian Overload EXTREMIFIED to the highest level and topped with sweet pineapples, ham, bacon, mozzarella, and cheddar cheese. Extreme All-in Overload: Another all-time best seller, this All-In Overload is EXTREMIFIED to the highest level and is topped with bacon, pepperoni, ham, sausage, Spanish chorizo, burger crumbles, cheese, and veggies. Extreme Pepperoni Overload: Greenwich’s cheesy and flavor-loaded take on every kabarkada’s favorite pepperoni, EXTREMIFIED to the highest level. Extreme All Meat Overload: This All Meat Overload is loaded with premium cuts of meats and topped with different cheeses, EXTREMIFIED to the highest level.

With these extremely overloaded flavors, Greenwich proves that it surely knows how to click with any clique. Pam Reyes, Greenwich’s Head of Marketing, puts it best when she said: “Greenwich is always on the lookout for ways that will excite any barkada, whether at home or on-the-go, and bring their bonding to the most extremely delicious level as possible. With the freshest Extreme Overload pizzas, we are offering a new and elevated level of excitement and satisfaction that brings famkadas and friends closer together, even more.”

So whatever extreme pizza flavor tickles your taste buds or whoever is the “it” for the barkada libre treat, Greenwich is ready to take your orders via greenwichdelivery.com, hotline #5-55-55, or by sending a direct message to Greenwich Barkada’s Facebook Messenger. With Greenwich’s intensified and always-on safety measures, you may also grab the new Extreme Overload pizzas when you dine-in or takeout from any of its stores nationwide.

Don’t wait any longer and take your pizza-eating experience with the barkada to a new, more extreme level with Greenwich’s extremely overloaded, extremely delicious pizzas today!