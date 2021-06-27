Greenwich opens first delivery and take-out store amidst pandemic

Is dining in not part of your options? With Greenwich, you can still grab your pizza and pasta favorites – this time, in an even much safer, easier, and faster way.

Reinventing fast casual service, Greenwich launches its first Delivery and Take-out store amidst the pandemic, increasing the brand’s accessibility, while adapting to today’s evolving times using strict restaurant safety measures for customers who are at home, in the office, or always on-the-go.

“The pandemic brought changes in customer behavior and required practical solutions to customer needs. We saw this opportunity to provide our customers convenient, dependable access via strengthened Delivery and Take-out channels,” said Greenwich Business Channels and Franchising Head Rowena Guce.

While Delivery and Take-out services were already available in Greenwich’s over 270 stores nationwide even before the pandemic, there were not enough stores to service the huge demand. Aside from its first Delivery and Take-out only store located in Las Pinas City, Greenwich is planning to operate more Delivery and Take-out stores in several locations all over the Philippines in the near future. Building more Delivery and Take-out stores will improve delivery area gaps, result to shorter delivery time, and ultimately provide better customer experience.

“More than just delicious food choices, we offer to transform your everyday dining into shared meaningful moments with friends and family. And this time, reinventing how Filipinos consume its cravings in the most convenient way they can during this period—through Delivery and Take-out,” Guce added.

Currently the largest pizza and pasta chain in the Philippines in terms of store network, Greenwich continues to be staunch in responding to the sustained increase of off-premise consumption amid these challenging times.