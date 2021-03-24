Guess realme’s newest celebrity ambassador and get a chance to win 100,000 worth of realme products!

Leading smart technology brand realme will be launching its newest celebrity ambassador this coming April 6, 2021

And to make this announcement more special, realme fans can win 100,000 worth of realme products when you guess the brand’s newest celebrity ambassador.

DARE TO UNLOCK: REALME’S FIRST CELEBRITY CHALLENGE

realme Philippines will be posting hints on its official social media pages to help you guess the newest face of realme. You need to tag your celebrity guesses/bets on the teaser posts of realme Philippines or you may also send a private message to your celebrity guesses/bets and ask them if he/she is the newest face of realme Philippines.

The newest celebrity ambassador of realme will randomly reply “YES” to one of the fans who messaged her/him or tagged her/him on realme’s post on social media. The owner of the post/message where the celebrity ambassador replies should send a screenshot of the ambassador’s confirmation. The winner will then be verified by the realme Philippines team once the celebrity ambassador has been revealed.

What are you waiting for, visit realme Philippines social media accounts now and start guessing.