Puregold Channel’s “GVBOYS: Pangmalakasang Good Vibes” premieres on July 10

When times are difficult, people usually look at the lighter side of things and what makes them happy. Keeping people of all ages entertained is the heart and soul of Puregold Channel on Facebook and YouTube.

Puregold Channel was conceptualized as a means to provide quality entertainment to millions of Filipino families staying at home because of the pandemic. “SHOPPERTAINMENT,” as pioneered by Puregold, combined grocery shopping with entertainment—two things that Filipinos are passionate about—across Puregold’s millions of followers on its social media platforms.

“GVBOYS: Pangmalakasang Good Vibes” is Puregold Channel’s first digital series and the newest addition to the exciting roster of shows.

The show stars three of today’s latest hottest and most exciting leading men—Jerome Ponce, Nikko Natividad and Dave Bornea—and they will be joined by the talented, feisty and funny Wilma Doesn’t, Elsa Droga and Ms. Carmi Martin.

Directed by veteran director, Don Cuaresma, “GVBOYS: Pangmalakasang Good Vibes” will have 8 episode drops and 2 special episodes. The digital series can be streamed online for free on Puregold Channel’s Facebook and YouTube pages starting July 10.

It is a coming of age story of three housemates. Each episode highlights relatable adventures, antics, and life experiences.

“Puregold Channel is dedicated to our loyal customers. This is our way of rewarding and staying in touch with them outside the stores. This is Puregold’s thrust, to strengthen the future of retail through strong engagement and digital footprint,” said Puregold Price Club Inc. President Vincent Co.

Since the launch of Puregold Channel late last year, the supermarket giant has come up with engaging content for people of all ages. Among the shows the channel has put up are a game show “Playtime Panalo” with Luis Manzano, a talk show “Sabado Bago Live” co-hosted by Boy Abunda and Gretchen Ho, a stand-up comedy show “The Ha Ha Hour” hosted by Alex Calleja and a Mobile Legends: Bang Bang gaming tournament “Puregold Esports Live”.