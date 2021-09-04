Habitat Philippines, Holcim Philippines cement partnership for socialized housing projects

Advocating for decent, affordable, and sustainable housing for Filipino families, top building solution company Holcim Philippines, Inc. forged a commitment to support Habitat for Humanity Philippines’ socialized housing projects.

In a virtual agreement signing, Holcim Philippines committed to providing 68,800 bags of general purpose cement Holcim Excel to construct homes and community facilities under the Bignay Maunlad Socialized Housing Project in Valenzuela City and the San Carlos Housing Project in Negros Occidental. These housing projects will benefit over 500 low-income families.

Present at the MOA signing were Holcim Philippines Senior Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer Zoe Sibala, Vice President and Head of Communications Cara Ramirez, and Habitat Philippines Chief Operating Officer Lili Fuentes.

“Our vision of a world where everyone has a decent place to live aligns with Holcim Philippines’ goal to build greener, smarter, and sustainable communities. This partnership is a testament to how working together for the same purpose can intensify our efforts and multiply our impact. We are grateful to partner with Holcim Philippines in improving the lives of Filipino families through housing,” said Fuentes.

Holcim Philippines has been a steadfast partner of Habitat Philippines in building and empowering communities. In 2017, Holcim Philippines donated 142 tons of cement to help construct 47 houses for the Matigsalug-Manobo Tribe at the Marilog District, Davao City. They also donated over PHP100,000 to distribute hygiene and sanitation kits to families affected by Typhoon Rolly in the Bicol Region.

Championing decent housing for all, Holcim Philippines participated in the 2017 and 2019 Asia-Pacific Housing Forum in Manila, a biennial conference spearheaded by Habitat Philippines that tackles housing issues and solutions. This year, Holcim Philippines has committed to becoming one of Habitat Philippines’ significant partners in staging the first virtual Philippines Housing Forum in November.

“We are excited to continue supporting Habitat Philippines in constructing decent and resilient homes for Filipinos. Putting up affordable homes is a key focus area in our commitment help build progress in the country. This partnership will help us better understand how we can make a bigger impact in constructing these homes through our expertise innovative and sustainable building materials,” said Sibala.