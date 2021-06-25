Make it perfect x simple with Hada Labo Premium Whitening range

Hada Labo skincare embraces the philosophy “Perfect X Simple” with face washes, lotions and creams that have the finest, purest, and most effective ingredients for your skin. To make its products even safer for the skin, Hada Labo eliminates all the unnecessary additives, alcohol, mineral oils, colorants, and fragrances.

Hada Labo recently brought to the country its Premium Whitening Range, which harnesses the Hydrating power of Hada Labo and combines it with a Brightening effect for visibly brighter and bouncier skin with a youthful glow.

Aside from providing intense moisturizing benefits, which is the Hada Labo signature, the Premium Whitening line also makes use of the power of Tranexamic Acid to brighten skin and prevent dark spots, skin pigmentation and more. The Hada Labo Premium Whitening Range can help you achieve hydrated, radiant, and brighter skin!

The line’s flagship product is the Hada Labo Premium Whitening Lotion. Hada Labo Lotion is a cult favorite that is the No. 1 facial lotion in Japan for 13 consecutive years. The Premium Whitening Lotion, which is best applied after cleansing, brightens skin, helps even skin tone, and prevents pigmentation, dark spots, and freckles with the power of Tranexamic Acid. This is an amino acid that also nourishes, moisturizes, and promotes blood circulation. Other active ingredients are Lecithin, Vitamins C and E and Hyaluronic Acid.

The Hada Labo Premium Whitening Face Wash is another step toward clean radiant and moisturized skin that is protected from air pollution. Aside from cleansing, this face wash provides brightening and locked-in moisture with 4 types of Hyaluronic Acid. Other ingredients like Moringa Seed, Phytic Acid and Biosaccharide Gum-4 deeply purify the skin and form a protective layer so that pollution and free radicals do not damage it.

The Hada Labo Premium Whitening Trial Set contains three products from the line: Premium Whitening Face Wash (12g), Lotion (30ml) and Moisturizing Cream (14g). The Trial Set, which lasts for about 2-3 weeks, is a good way to try the products and see the brightening and hydrating effects of Hada Labo Premium Whitening on the skin.

Get a FREE Hada Labo Premium Whitening Lotion 10ml for every purchase of any skincare item from Watsons online channels. No minimum purchase required! The promo is ongoing until supplies last.