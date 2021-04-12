Hamilo Coast premieres its residential lot development with Sola at Pico De Loro Cove

Undeniably, this challenging year has taught us that family and health are paramount. Thus, maintaining a lifestyle that is stress- and worry-free is what we want for ourselves and our loved ones. And what could be more relaxing than being away from the madding crowds and cocooning inside a natural sanctuary of sorts? Having all this is not a pipe dream anymore.

With this in mind, Costa Del Hamilo, Incorporated (CDHI) — developer of SM Prime’s premium beach resort communities — offers Sola at Pico de Loro Cove, an alternate primary home and haven weekend getaway. Sola at Pico de Loro Cove is CDHI’s first horizontal project and an exclusive residential community inside the luxury seaside sanctuary of Pico de Loro Cove in Hamilo Coast, Nasugbu, Batangas. The key here is the merging of a healthier lifestyle in the tropics with access to modern conveniences.

Sola at Pico de Loro Cove, approximately a 90-minute drive from SM Mall of Asia, is a private, 2.7-hectare enclave that boasts open spaces, a healthy environment, as well as amenities and services that redefine primary living in the new normal. Approximately 40% of the area is allocated for lush greens, pathways, roads and open spaces. There are lounging areas for small gatherings or chilling with an engaging book and an equally good brew. There are play areas for kids and ample lawns for outdoor activities. Most importantly, Sola at Pico de Loro Cove offers access to 1.5 kilometers of white sand beach, with a mere five-minute walk to Pico Beach and a panoramic view of the Pico mountainside forest. Imagine waking up mornings to take a stroll and to soak in the colors of the horizon, God’s own wallpaper.

What we call home is important, too. So is our thirst for impressive aesthetics. The architectural design for each Sola home follows a modern tropical theme: a fusion of organic materials, such as wood, stones and lush vegetation with clean lines, contemporary curves and a muted color palette. The entire village will be buffered by a swathe of greens.

CDHI Senior Assistant Vice President for Projects & Sales Alexis Ortiga says that the master plan is an answer to the rising demand for an exclusive residential lot development that features a sustainable seaside lifestyle. “This new seaside resort community of Hamilo Coast will exude the same modern tropical appeal as the nine residential condominium developments currently sprawled across Pico de Loro Cove. Lot cuts will be single-loaded and regular-shaped, which face a Central Park Spine that will serve as an area for leisure and recreation. It will be incorporated with spaces that are serene and functional, including a meditation garden, children’s playground, bike lane, and jogging trail.” Ortiga adds that a Rejuvenation Zone pocket park that connects to Pico Beach is designed to reinvigorate the senses as residents make their way to the beach’s white sands.

Aside from its exclusive amenities, lot ownership in Sola comes bundled with an individual membership to Pico De Loro Beach and Country Club, which allows residents to enjoy the most extensive land- and sea-based recreational facilities in Nasugbu, Batangas.

The maiden community of Hamilo Coast, Pico de Loro Cove is a designated marine-protected area with a 1.5 km. stretch of powder-smooth white sand beach and a four-hectare lagoon centerpiece. The development integrates multiple locators, including a hotel, beach and country club, and mid-rise residential buildings.

Time to hit pause on our lifelong scurrying and staring into all that gray. Ninety minutes away from SM MoA is a piece of modern tropical wonder.