Hana Tajima For UNIQLO 2021 Fall/Winter Collection Launching on July 30

Global apparel retailer UNIQLO today announces the launch of the HANA TAJIMA FOR UNIQLO 2021 Fall/Winter Collection on July 30. This unique LifeWear collection from New York-based fashion designer Hana Tajima reflects cultural diversity from a global perspective, with comfortable and elegant designs that conform flexibly to the subtle ways bodies change with each life stage. The theme for this season is “An Environment for the Body,” a lineup of flowing, comfortable silhouettes and soft textiles that create an elegant form.

Commenting on the latest collection, Hana Tajima said, “I was really interested in the idea of clothing as a sort of environment for our bodies and considered how things feel when they’re worn. I focused particularly on fabrics that move fluidly with the body. This is a collection to wear in everyday life, and that’s where it intersects with UNIQLO’s LifeWear philosophy. I want HANA TAJIMA FOR UNIQLO to provide a positive environment for both the body and spirit of the wearer.”

An Environment for the Body – Examining our familiar environments and finding ways to improve them is a matter of modern life. Good clothing today provides a fit and comfort that easily conforms to change. The HANA TAJIMA FOR UNIQLO 2021 Fall/Winter collection adapts readily to various transitions throughout the day, with a lineup of wear that combines beauty with refinement.

Flowing movement and elegant forms – Silhouettes that deftly bring out the individuality of the wearer have been refined to provide more relaxed comfort and elegance. Soft textiles with a sense of flowing movement produce elegant forms, while the unadorned styles and careful attention to transitions and seams create clean lines and exceptional comfort. This is exemplified in the high-neck shirt, where clever design details at the neck deliver new levels of comfort for this type of garment. The natural color palette of wood and mineral tones, with patterns inspired by sculpture and traditional weaving techniques, are expressed with floral motifs in a gorgeous, organic atmosphere.