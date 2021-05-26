Hang out with Donny and Hannah Pangilinan, Jayda, Michael Pacquiao, AC Bonifacio, and Inigo Pascual on Facebook and Kumu on May 27

Here’s your chance to interact with your favorite Barkada at the ‘Smart Barkada Hangout’ live on Kumu and Smart’s official Facebook account on May 27, Thursday at 8:00 p.m.

Catch Donny and Hannah Pangilinan, Jayda Avanzado, Michael Pacquiao, AC Bonifacio, and Inigo Pascual as they share their passions and stories on how they cultivate their love for music, dance, and inspire others to do the same. The Hangout will also feature collab performances that you shouldn’t miss!

Join in the fun of The Hangout by engaging with the Smart Barkada live – send in your questions, comments, and share your experiences in real-time.

Enjoy Double GIGA Stories, now with Kumu

Like the Smart Barkada, you can keep sharing your passions and stories with Double GIGA Stories for twice bigger and twice better data. For only Php 99, you can enjoy 2 GB per day for IG, FB, TikTok, Twitter, and Kumu, plus data for all sites, valid for 7 days.

Smart’s Double GIGA offers are also available for GIGA Video, GIGA Games, GIGA Work, and GIGA Study – covering all your passions and pursuits in life.

Register to Smart Double GIGA Stories on the GigaLife App, which is downloadable on Google Play Store, Apple App Store and Huawei Mobile Services. You can also register to Double GIGA Stories by dialing *123# and choosing Double GIGA.

Philippines’ fastest mobile data network

Double GIGA offers are powered by Smart, the country’s fastest mobile data network as reported by third-party mobile internet analytics firm Ookla® and Opensignal.

Ookla, the global leader in internet testing and analysis, named Smart as the country’s fastest mobile data network in the second half of 2020 after it achieved a Speed Score™ of 24.99, with average speeds of 20.08 Mbps for download, and 7.42 Mbps for upload, based on 3,915,679 user-initiated tests taken with Speedtest®. Ookla has also cited Smart as the country’s fastest mobile data network for three years in a row now.

On the other hand, Smart has scored a rare sweep in the April 2021 Philippines Mobile Network Experience Awards by independent analytics firm Opensignal, beating the competition across all metrics in three essential aspects of service: Coverage (4G Coverage Experience, 4G Availability), Speed (Download and Upload Speed) and Experience (Games, Video and Voice App).

Smart also enables subscribers to enjoy their favorite content seamlessly with Smart 5G, the fastest 5G network in the Philippines by Ookla. Based on consumer-initiated tests taken using Speedtest® by Ookla, Smart has consistently posted the fastest 5G speeds for Q1 2021, with median download speeds of 190 Mbps – more than double the competition’s speeds for the same period.