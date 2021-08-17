Have an Easy and Special Steak and Wine Night at Home

Since most days are being spent at home now, celebrating special occasions, activities, and nights in one’s place have become normal. Preparing for such events calls for quick and easy solutions that can make being at home more enjoyable than usual.

Make special occasions memorable with loved ones by hosting a steak and wine night. With the help of Samsung’s French Door Refrigerator (RF85R92K37F), storing and keeping the quality of delicate food items won’t be a problem when preparing for these fancy meals.

Keep meat at optimal temperature to retain its quality. Having an ample amount of space for cut of meat is crucial in preventing spoilage. Most tend to just put all their meat in the freezer when in reality, some of the steak can be stored in the temperature required for most vegetables to keep their quality.

Keep the more delicate steaks that can be cooked in the next few days easily with the French Door’s FlexZone™feature. Using this function, store different foods and drinks depending on the desired temperature. It can be easily changed to accommodate a different temperature storage. The compartment can be placed at 2°C, for example, to keep certain steaks like Wagyu at an optimal temperature before cooking. For stocking up on additional steaks or steaks like Angus, place them at around -1°C to preserve their freshness while frozen. Just choose the right Chill temperature option when storing these steaks.

Store your cheese where the temperature is cold and stable. To start the night off, serve a charcuterie board as hors d’oeuvres and get the family excited about the main course. Preserve the quality of these ingredients by simply selecting the right temperature. Just remember to keep hard cheeses like manchego at 4°C – 6°C, and soft cheeses like brie stored at a lower temperature of around 3°C – 4°C, away from other produce.

Additionally, place the cold cuts in the same temperature mode as Fruits & Vegetables to preserve their deli-like quality. They can even be stored right there for weeks.

No fancy cellar for wines? No problem! The French Door Refrigerator can store any bottle. Simply adjust the temperature to the Beverage mode for any red wine like Cabernet Sauvignon or for white wine like Riesling. This ensures that the wines are at an ideal temperature and are ready to serve anytime.

Keep fruits and vegetables fresher for longer. Complete the meal with a vegetable side dish made with fresh produce using the Flex Crisper Drawer. This compartment is designed to be airtight and can be temperature-controlled to ensure vegetables and fruits stay crisp.

The French Door Refrigerator can easily simplify what’s needed from an occasion as complex as a Steak and Wine Night. It can definitely handle multiple storage at different temperatures with Triple Cooling. Control the temperature settings simultaneously instead of having to change it every time as the need for storage for a different food item arises. Preparing for nights like these won’t be any trouble at all.

Homeowners can now own all the home appliances they desire including the newest Samsung French Door Refrigerator, on their own terms with Samsung’s FlexiDeals promo, which offers convenient payment options from straight cash discount up to 35% off. Get 12-month 0% installment plans, and a low monthly interest via Home Credit and In-house Financing! This promo runs from July 1 to August 31, 2021.

Know more details on Samsung’s Flexideal promo by liking SamsungPH on Facebook or visit https://www.samsung.com/ph/offer/offline/2021/flexideals/